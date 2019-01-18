Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 18

Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians Scorecard

Check out BPL 2019 Schedule

Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians live scores as part of CricketHerald.com's coverage of the BPL 2019 live Scores.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians live streaming, after the match and Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians highlights and also for the BPL 2019 highlights.

Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians Live Scores | Bangladesh Premier League 2019

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians live scores that is the Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2019 match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the BPL 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians highlights in addition to the BPL 2019 highlights. Do not forget to catch  up with the Khulna vs Comilla BPL 2019 Highlights and all the BPL 2019 highlights online.

Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 18, 2019
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians Live Scores | Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians Live Scorecard

Check out the below Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians scorecard:

Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians Live Scorecard

Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians Squads | BPL 2019 Teams

Khulna Titans 2019 Squad

Lasith Malinga, Brendan Taylor, Junaid Siddique, Paul Stirling, Mahmudullah, Jahurul Islam, Dawid Malan, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Ariful Haque, Taijul Islam, Al-Amin, David Wiese, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Zahir Khan, Subashis Roy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Sherfane Rutherford, Shariful Islam

Comilla Victorians 2019 Squad

Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Tamim Iqbal, Wahab Riaz, Mosharraf Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Shamsur Rahman, Thisara Perera, Liam Dawson, Ziaur Rahman, Anamul Haque, Abu Hider Rony, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Shahid, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sanjit Saha, Mahedi Hasan, Waqar Salamkheil

Thank you for visiting our website for the Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians Scorecard and Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians Live Scores of the BPL 2019, and don’t forget to watch the Khulna vs Comilla BPL 2019 Highlights.

