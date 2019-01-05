Khulna Titans Squad for BPL 2019| Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Related Link: Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Schedule
Welcome to CricketHerald’s coverage of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Here we bring you Khulna Titans Squad for the BPL 2019 aka Khulna Titans Squad for Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Get detailed Khulna Titans player list and for other Bangladesh Premier League 2019 squads, keep browsing this site.
Khulna Titans Squad 2018 | Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads
- Mahmudullah
- Ariful Haque
- Nazmul Hossain Shanto
- Carlos Brathwaite
- Dawid Malan
- Jahurul Islam
- Shariful Islam
- Taijul Islam
- Al-Amin
- Zahir Khan
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Subashis Roy
- Junaid Siddique
- Mahidul Islam Ankon
- Tanvir Islam
- Lasith Malinga
- Yasir Shah
- Brendan Taylor
- Paul Stirling
Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for other squads of Bangladesh Premier League 2019 and for latest updates of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019.