Khulna Titans Squad for BPL 2019| Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Related Link: Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Schedule

Welcome to CricketHerald’s coverage of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Here we bring you Khulna Titans Squad for the BPL 2019 aka Khulna Titans Squad for Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Get detailed Khulna Titans player list and for other Bangladesh Premier League 2019 squads, keep browsing this site.

Khulna Titans Squad 2018 | Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Mahmudullah

Ariful Haque

Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Carlos Brathwaite

Dawid Malan

Jahurul Islam

Shariful Islam

Taijul Islam

Al-Amin

Zahir Khan

Sherfane Rutherford

Subashis Roy

Junaid Siddique

Mahidul Islam Ankon

Tanvir Islam

Lasith Malinga

Yasir Shah

Brendan Taylor

Paul Stirling

Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for other squads of Bangladesh Premier League 2019 and for latest updates of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019.

Related

Related posts