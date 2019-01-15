Kerala vs Gujarat 4th QF Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 15-19

Kerala vs Gujarat 4th QF Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Kerala vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Krishnagiri Stadium, Wayanad in Kerala . Follow here Kerala vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2019 and check out Kerala vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018/19 link here.

This is the 4th Quarter Final match of the Ranji Trophy 2019 as part of the Indian domestic cricket. If at all you miss out on the live action of the Kerala vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy match, then you can always catch up with the Kerala vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy live streaming and may be even the Kerala vs Gujarat highlights 2019 and the Ranji Trophy 2018 highlights later on. Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for extensive coverage of Ranji Trophy 2018 and also for the Kerala vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy live scores.

Check out Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Schedule here.

Kerala vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy Scorecard | Kerala vs Gujarat  Live Scores 2018

Match Date: Jan 15-19, 2019
Venue: Krishnagiri Stadium, Wayanad, Kerala
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Kerala vs Gujarat Live Scores | Kerala vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy Live Scorecard

Check below Kerala vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and keep an eye on the updated Kerala vs Gujarat live scores.

Kerala vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy 2019 Squads |  Ranji Trophy 2019 Teams

Kerala Ranji Trophy Squad 2019

Sachin Baby (Captain), Mohammed Azharuddeen (Wicket Keeper), Ponnam Rahul, KC Akshay, Vasudevan Arundhadi Jagadeesh, Arun Karthik, Sijomon Joseph, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, Sandeep Warrier, Rohan Prem

Gujarat Ranji Trophy Squad 2019

Priyank Panchal (Captain), Dhruv Raval (Wicket Keeper), Kathan D Patel, Chintan Gaja, Manprit Juneja, Rujul Bhatt, Axar Patel, Piyush Chawla, Roosh Kalaria, Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Samit Gohel, Parthiv Patel, Bhargav Merai, Kshitij Patel

Thank you for visiting our post on the Kerala vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and hope you have got the details you need from the Kerala vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy Live Scores. Also watch this space for the Kerala vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy Highlights 2019.

