Kathmandu Kings XI vs Pokhara Rhinos Everest Premier League 2018 Live Scores | Dec 14

KKXI vs PR Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of EPL T20 2018. In this post, we bring you Kathmandu Kings XI vs Pokhara Rhinos scorecard, that is KKXI vs PR scorecard of the Everest Premier League 2018.

Check out EPL T20 2018 Schedule | EPL 2018 Points Table | EPL 2018 Highest Run Scorers | EPL 2018 Highest Wicket Takers

KKXI vs PR Scorecard | Everest Premier League 2018 | EPL 3 Score

Match Date: Dec 14, 2018

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

KKXI vs PR Live Score | Kathmandu Kings XI vs Pokhara Rhinos Scorecard

Check out the below KKXI vs PR Live Score, KKXI vs PR scorecard and Kathmandu Kings XI vs Pokhara Rhinos scores :

For more coverage of EPL T20 2018, including the KKXI vs PR scorecard, Kathmandu Kings XI vs Pokhara Rhinos – KKXI vs PR Live Scores, KKXI vs PR highlights, EPL T20 2018 highlights and other EPL T20 2018 scorecards, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related

Related posts