Kathmandu Kings XI vs Lalitpur Patriots Everest Premier League 2018 Live Scores | Dec 18

KKXI vs LP Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of EPL T20 2018. In this post, we bring you Kathmandu Kings XI vs Lalitpur Patriots scorecard, that is KKXI vs LP scorecard of the Everest Premier League 2018.

Check out EPL T20 2018 Schedule | EPL 2018 Points Table | EPL 2018 Highest Run Scorers | EPL 2018 Highest Wicket Takers

KKXI vs LP Scorecard | Everest Premier League 2018 | EPL 3 Score

Match Date: Dec 18, 2018

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

KKXI vs LP Live Score | Kathmandu Kings XI vs Lalitpur Patriots Scorecard | 1st Preliminary Final

Check out the below KKXI vs LP Live Score, KKXI vs LP scorecard and Kathmandu Kings XI vs Lalitpur Patriots scores :

For more coverage of EPL T20 2018, including the KKXI vs LP scorecard, Kathmandu Kings XI vs Lalitpur Patriots – KKXI vs LP Live Scores, KKXI vs LP highlights, EPL T20 2018 highlights and other EPL T20 2018 scorecards, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related

Related posts