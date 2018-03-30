Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 forces change to Vivo IPL 2018 schedule

Vivo IPL 2018 news : Royal Challengers Bangalore’s home match against Delhi Daredevils at Bengaluru, scheduled for 12 May, has been changed as it clashes with the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018.

The RCB vs DD match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 12 May has been swapped with the DD vs RCB match at Feroz Shah Kotla, which was to be originally played on 21 April.

So RCB will first clash against the Delhi Daredevils at their home ground – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on 21 April, and will later travel to Delhi to play against them in their second meeting in Vivo IPL 2018.

With Karnataka going for polls on 12 May, there was no chance of hosting the RCB vs DD match on the same day. Following the slight change in Vivo IPL 2018 schedule, there will be no IPL matches in Bengaluru between 2 May and 16 May.

On 17 May, action will return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the form of the RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, which will also be the last league match of Vivo IPL 2018 in Bengaluru.

The reschedule of IPL 11 has resulted in the first home match of Delhi Daredevils to be postponed by two days. Originally, there were scheduled to host Kings XI Punjab early in the Vivo IPL 2018 tournament but with the Chandigarh Airport scheduled to be closed from 14 May to 28 May for runway expansion, the venues of Kings XI Punjab had to be changed.

Mohali, the home ground of Kings XI Punjab has been given the first three home matches of the Punjab franchise while Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, another home ground for the team will get to host its last four IPL 11 matches.

The reschedule also changes Delhi Daredevils’ home match against Kings XI Punjab to 23 April.

Delhi Daredevils will begin their Vivo IPL 2018 campaign on 8 April against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali. On the other hand, RCB also begin their IPL 11 campaign on the same date, taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.