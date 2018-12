Karachi Whites v Rawalpindi National T20 Cup 2018 Semi Final Live Scores | Dec 24

KW vs Raw Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of National T20 Cup 2018. In this post, we bring you Karachi Whites v Rawalpindi scorecard, that is KW vs Raw scorecard of the National T20 Cup 2018.

Match Date: Dec 24, 2018

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Toss: Karachi Whites won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz

Match Result: Rawalpindi won by 6 runs

Man of the Match: Naved Malik

Rawalpindi innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Naved Malik c Mohammad Sami b Rahat Ali 90 54 9 5 Haider Ali c Arshad Iqbal b Raza Hasan 4 3 1 – Umar Amin (C) c Raza Hasan b Mohammad Sami 7 8 – 1 Saud Shakil c Rameez Raja b Raza Hasan 25 27 2 – Hammad Azam c Fawad Alam b Rahat Ali 18 14 2 1 Mohammad Nawaz run out (Fawad Alam->Rahat Ali) 0 2 – – Zahid Mansoor not out 2 2 – – Sohail Tanvir b Arshad Iqbal 3 4 – – Khalid Usman b Mohammad Sami 4 4 – – Jamal Anwar (WK) run out (Mohammad Sami) 2 2 – – Sadaf Hussain did not bat Extras 2 (1 lb, 1 w) Total 157/9 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Haider Ali, 2.5 ov), 2-35 (Umar Amin, 5.3 ov), 3-107 (Saud Shakil, 13.3 ov), 4-146 (Naved Malik, 17.2 ov), 5-146 (Hammad Azam, 17.4 ov), 6-146 (Mohammad Nawaz, 17.6 ov), 7-150 (Sohail Tanvir, 18.5 ov), 8-155 (Khalid Usman, 19.4 ov), 9-157 (Jamal Anwar, 20 ov)

Karachi Whites bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Raza Hasan 4 0 21 2 – – Rahat Ali 4 0 35 2 1 – Mohammad Sami 4 0 34 2 – – Akbar-ur-Rehman 2 0 23 0 – – Arshad Iqbal 4 0 29 1 – – Shoaib Malik 2 0 14 0 – –

Karachi Whites innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Khurram Manzoor b Mohammad Nawaz 23 15 4 – Awais Zia lbw b Khalid Usman 40 30 5 1 Shoaib Malik c Khalid Usman b Hammad Azam 23 25 1 – Fawad Alam not out 52 37 2 1 Rameez Raja c and b Hammad Azam 0 2 – – Akbar-ur-Rehman not out 10 11 1 – Arshad Iqbal did not bat Raza Hasan did not bat Mohammad Sami (C) did not bat Mohammad Hasan (WK) did not bat Rahat Ali did not bat Extras 3 (3 lb) Total 151/4 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-51 (Khurram Manzoor, 5.3 ov), 2-79 (Awais Zia, 10.3 ov), 3-103 (Shoaib Malik, 13.3 ov), 4-103 (Rameez Raja, 13.5 ov)

Rawalpindi bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Sohail Tanvir 4 0 30 0 – – Sadaf Hussain 4 0 30 0 – – Zahid Mansoor 3 0 20 0 – – Khalid Usman 3 0 25 1 – – Mohammad Nawaz 2 0 16 1 – – Hammad Azam 4 0 27 2 – –

