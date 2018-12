Karachi Whites v Rawalpindi National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 23

KW vs Raw Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of National T20 Cup 2018. In this post, we bring you Karachi Whites v Rawalpindi scorecard, that is KW vs Raw scorecard of the National T20 Cup 2018.

Match Date: Dec 23, 2018

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Toss: Rawalpindi won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: Waleed Yaqub and Zameer Haider

Match Result: Rawalpindi won by 8 wickets

Karachi Whites innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Khurram Manzoor (C) b Khalid Usman 8 7 1 – Awais Zia lbw b Mohammad Nawaz 48 44 7 – Rameez Raja (WK) c and b Khalid Usman 0 1 – – Fawad Alam c Mohammad Nawaz b Sadaf Hussain 32 32 2 – Danish Aziz c Zahid Mansoor b Mohammad Nawaz 6 8 – – Akbar-ur-Rehman c Jamal Anwar b Sadaf Hussain 13 14 – – Arshad Iqbal b Sadaf Hussain 2 4 – – Mohammad Asghar b Hammad Azam 2 3 – – Tabish Khan not out 8 5 1 – Raza Hasan run out 1 1 – – Rahat Ali not out 1 1 – – Extras 1 (1 w) Total 122/9 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-27, 3-66, 4-76, 5-104, 6-110, 7-111, 8-113, 9-114

Rawalpindi bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Sadaf Hussain 4 0 24 3 – – Mohammad Nawaz 4 0 32 2 1 – Zahid Mansoor 4 1 22 0 – – Khalid Usman 4 0 17 2 – – Hammad Azam 4 0 27 1 – –

Rawalpindi innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Naved Malik b Rahat Ali 57 36 5 3 Nihal Mansoor c and b Arshad Iqbal 34 34 3 1 Umar Amin (C) not out 28 19 4 – Saud Shakil not out 5 7 – – Hammad Azam did not bat Zahid Mansoor did not bat Mohammad Nawaz did not bat Jamal Anwar (WK) did not bat Haider Ali did not bat Khalid Usman did not bat Sadaf Hussain did not bat Extras 1 (1 lb) Total 125/2 (16 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-87, 2-99

Karachi Whites bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Raza Hasan 2 0 14 0 – – Mohammad Asghar 4 0 33 0 – – Tabish Khan 3 0 28 0 – – Rahat Ali 3 0 21 1 – – Akbar-ur-Rehman 2 0 20 0 – – Arshad Iqbal 2 0 8 1 – –

