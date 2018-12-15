Karachi Whites v Peshawar National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 15

KW vs Pes Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of National T20 Cup 2018. In this post, we bring you Karachi Whites v Peshawar scorecard, that is KW vs Pes scorecard of the National T20 Cup 2018.

Check here National T20 Cup 2018 Fixtures

KW vs Pes Scorecard | National T20 Cup 2018 | National T20 Cup Scores

Match Date: Dec 15, 2018

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

KW vs Pes Live Score | Karachi Whites v Peshawar Scorecard

Check out the below KW vs Pes Live Score, KW vs Pes scorecard and Karachi Whites v Peshawar scores :

For more coverage of National T20 Cup 2018, including the KW vs Pes scorecard, Karachi Whites v Peshawar – KW vs Pes Live Scores, KW vs Pes highlights, National T20 Cup 2018 highlights and other National T20 Cup 2018 scorecards, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related

Related posts