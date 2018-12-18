Karachi Whites v Lahore Blues National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 18

KW vs LB Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of National T20 Cup 2018. In this post, we bring you Karachi Whites v Lahore Blues scorecard, that is KW vs LB scorecard of the National T20 Cup 2018.

Check here National T20 Cup 2018 Fixtures

KW vs LB Scorecard | National T20 Cup 2018 | National T20 Cup Scores

Match Date: Dec 18, 2018

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

KW vs LB Live Score | Karachi Whites v Lahore Blues Scorecard

Check out the below KW vs LB Live Score, KW vs LB scorecard and Karachi Whites v Lahore Blues scores :

For more coverage of National T20 Cup 2018, including the KW vs LB scorecard, Karachi Whites v Lahore Blues – KW vs LB Live Scores, KW vs LB highlights, National T20 Cup 2018 highlights and other National T20 Cup 2018 scorecards, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related

Related posts