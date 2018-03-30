Kane Williamson named as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for Vivo IPL 2018

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been named as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for Vivo IPL 2018, replacing Australian David Warner, the original captain of the franchise.

David Warner had stepped down as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain following his involvement in the ball tampering scandal in Cape Town. The Australian cricketer will also not take part in next month’s IPL 11 because of the one-year ban slapped on him by Cricket Australia.

K Shanmugam – CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad said: “We are happy to announce Kane Williamson as the captain on Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2018.”

Kane Williamson, who has played three seasons for Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2015, had played just 15 matches for the Hyderabad IPL franchise, scoring 411 runs with three fifties. The Kiwi batsman is not known for playing the big shots at will and the decision to make him as the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain comes as a surprise when he is not an automatic choice in the playing XI of any competitive T20 side.

However, recently, Kane Williamson smashed 72 from 46 balls in a T20I against England at Wellington to silence his critics that he can adapt to all forms of cricket.

Kane Williamson was originally bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015 and was retained by the Hyderabad IPL team at this year’s IPL players auction for $468,000.

On being named as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for Vivo IPL 2018, Kane Williamson said: “I have accepted the role to stand in as captain for this season. It’s an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players. I look forward to the challenges ahead.”

The New Zealand cricketer faced competition for the Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy from senior players like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Indian all-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named as the Vice Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 11.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first match of Vivo IPL 2018 will be against the Rajasthan Royals on 9 April.