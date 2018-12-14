JS vs PR Eliminator Scorecard | JS vs PR Live Scores | Mzansi Super League 2018

JS vs PR Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of Mzansi Super League 2018. In this post, we bring you Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks scorecard, that is JS vs PR Eliminator Scorecard of the Mzansi Super League 2018.

Check out MSL T20 2018 Schedule | MSL T20 2018 Points Table | MSL T20 2018 Highest Run ScorersMSL T20 2018 Highest Wicket Takers

JS vs PR Eliminator Scorecard

Match Date: Dec 14, 2018
Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

JS vs PR Live Score | Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks Scorecard

Check out the below JS vs PR Live Score, JS vs PR Eliminator Scorecard and Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks scores :

JS vs PR Eliminator Scorecard | JS vs PR Live Scores | Mzansi Super League 2018.

Jozi Stars Squad

Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Janneman Malan, Farhaan Behardien (Captain), Asif Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Hussain Talat, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Malusi Siboto, Samuel Badree, Ferisco Adams, Jason Smith, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dane Piedt

Paarl Rocks Squad

Aiden Markram, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Grant Thomson, Patrick Kruger, Dwayne Bravo, Mangaliso Mosehle (Wicket Keeper), David Wiese, Dane Paterson, Kerwin Mungroo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Michael Klinger, Tshepo Moreki, Henry Davids, Eathan Bosch

For more coverage of Mzansi Super League 2018, including the JS vs PR Eliminator Scorecard, Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks – JS vs PR Live Scores, JS vs PR highlights, Mzansi Super League 2018 highlights and other Mzansi Super League 2018 scorecards, keep following CricketHerald.com.

