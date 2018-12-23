Jharkhand vs Services Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 22-25

Jharkhand vs Services Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Jharkhand vs Services Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Follow here Jharkhand vs Services Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and check out Jharkhand vs Services Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018 link here.

This is the Round 7, Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2018 as part of the Indian domestic cricket. If at all you miss out on the live action of the Jharkhand vs Services Ranji Trophy match, then you can always catch up with the Jharkhand vs Services Ranji Trophy live streaming and may be even the Jharkhand vs Services highlights 2018 and the Ranji Trophy 2018 highlights later on. Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for extensive coverage of Ranji Trophy 2018 and also for the Jharkhand vs Services Ranji Trophy live scores.

Check out Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Schedule here.

Jharkhand vs Services Ranji Trophy Scorecard | Jharkhand vs Services Live Scores 2018

Match Date: Dec 22-25, 2018

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Jharkhand vs Services Live Scores | Jharkhand vs Services Ranji Trophy Live Scorecard

Check below Jharkhand vs Services Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and keep an eye on the updated Jharkhand vs Services live scores.

Jharkhand vs Services Ranji Trophy 2018 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2018 Teams

Jharkhand Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Kumar Deobrat, Nazim Siddiqui, Utkarsh Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishank Jaggi, Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Anand Singh, Varun Aaron, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Shukla, Anukul Roy, Ajay Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Virat Singh, Alok Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Services Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Navneet Singh, Nakul Harpal Verma, Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal (Captain), Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Devender Lohchab (Wicket Keeper), Arun Bamal, Anshul Gupta, Vikas Hathwala, Diwesh Pathania, Mohit Ahlawat, Sachidanand Pandey, Raushan Raj, Nitin Tanwar, Vikas Yadav, Akash Sharma, Khalid Ahmad Zahid, Muzzaffaruddin Khalid

Thank you for visiting our post on the Jharkhand vs Services Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and hope you have got the details you need from the Jharkhand vs Services Ranji Trophy Live Scores. Also watch this space for the Jharkhand vs Services Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018.

Related

Related posts