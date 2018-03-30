Jason Mohammed to lead WI squad for Pak tour 2018

WI Tour of Pak 2018 : West Indies have named a weakened side led by 31-year-old Trinidad & Tobago middle-order batsman Jason Mohammed for their tour of Pakistan, that will feature just the three T20Is.

The West Indies Tour of Pakistan 2018 begins on 1 April with the West Indies missing certain key players including Chris Gayle in the 13-man squad owing to security concerns.

Four uncapped T20I players have been named in the WI squad for Pakistan Tour 2018. Out of these, two of them, 30-year-old Jamaican batsman Andre McCarthy and 21-year-old Jamaican medium pacer Odean Smith are international rookies, who have been selected for the first time in the West Indies team.

The other two players, yet to make their T20I debut are the 20-year-old fast bowler Keemo Paul from Guyana and the 28-year-old left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, also from the same country. Keemo Paul had made his ODI debut recently against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 in Zimbabwe.

Veerasammy Permaul, who has a round arm action, had made his ODI and Test debuts in 2012.

Former West Indies wicket keeper Courtney Browne, currently the Chairman of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel, commenting on the WI squad for Pak tour 2018, said: “A few of the players identified for selection, including regular T20I captain Carlos Brathwaite, had opted out of this Tour, due to security concerns, but feels their replacements have a great opportunity to push their claims for future selection.

“We had a few players that opted not to tour Pakistan, due to their or their families’ security concerns and CWI have fully accepted their position.

“This series, therefore, provides opportunities for new players to state their claim for a regular place in the team, plus gain vital experience in different conditions. We expect the series to be highly competitive.”

The WI squad for Pak tour 2018 will have senior players like Marlon Samuels and Denesh Ramdin, and also leggie Samuel Badree.

All the three matches of WI Tour of Pak 2018 will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, which is fresh from hosting the PSL 2018 Final. The matches will be played consecutively from 1 April to 3 April.

Jonny Grave – CEO of CWI, commenting on WI Tour of Pak 2018, said: “Independent security advisors Eastern Star International have confirmed to both CWI and WIPA that they are satisfied the risk is manageable and can be mitigated to an acceptable level.

“We have made it very clear to the players and support staff that had personal reservations about this tour that we fully understand and respect their position.”

WI Squad for Pak Tour 2018

Jason Mohammed (Captain), Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Andre McCarthy, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (Wicket Keeper), Marlon Samuels, Odean Smith, Chadwick Walton and Kesrick Williams