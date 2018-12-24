Islamabad v Lahore Whites National T20 Cup 2018 Semi Final Live Scores | Dec 24

Isl vs LW Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of National T20 Cup 2018. In this post, we bring you Islamabad v Lahore Whites scorecard, that is Isl vs LW scorecard of the National T20 Cup 2018.

Isl vs LW Semi Final Scorecard | National T20 Cup 2018

Match Date: Dec 24, 2018

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Toss: Islamabad won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob and Shozab Raza

Match Result: Lahore Whites won by 88 runs

Man of the Match: Kamran Akmal

Isl vs LW Live Score | Islamabad v Lahore Whites Scorecard

Isl vs LW Live Score, Isl vs LW scorecard and Islamabad v Lahore Whites scores :

Lahore Whites innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Kamran Akmal (C&WK) lbw b Sohail Khan 93 52 8 5 Salman Butt c Adeel Malik b Sohail Khan 23 16 4 – Umar Akmal c Shehzad Azam b Ahmed Bashir 17 13 2 – Zeeshan Ashraf run out (Sohail Khan->Rohail Nazir) 9 6 1 – Ali Khan c Arsal Sheikh b Umar Gul 51 22 1 6 Wahab Riaz run out (Rohail Nazir->Shehzad Azam) 12 6 1 1 Saif Badar not out 9 5 2 – Amad Butt not out 0 0 – – Zafar Gohar did not bat Bilal Asif did not bat Umaid Asif did not bat Extras 5 (1 b, 1 lb, 3 w) Total 219/6 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-59 (Salman Butt, 5.6 ov), 2-89 (Umar Akmal, 9.3 ov), 3-107 (Zeeshan Ashraf, 11.5 ov), 4-191 (Ali Khan, 17.5 ov), 5-198 (Kamran Akmal, 18.2 ov), 6-218 (Wahab Riaz, 19.5 ov)

Islamabad bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Imad Wasim 2 0 23 0 – – Sohail Khan 4 0 36 2 3 – Umar Gul 4 0 59 1 – – Ahmed Bashir 4 0 24 1 – – Shehzad Azam 4 0 59 0 – – Adeel Malik 2 0 16 0 – –

Islamabad innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Abid Ali c Ali Khan b Umaid Asif 3 6 – – Rohail Nazir (WK) c Ali Khan b Umaid Asif 10 5 1 1 Shehzad Azam c Wahab Riaz b Amad Butt 13 13 – 1 Ali Sarfraz run out (Zafar Gohar) 8 6 1 – Asif Ali lbw b Amad Butt 1 2 – – Imad Wasim (C) c Umar Akmal b Bilal Asif 12 18 1 – Adeel Malik st Kamran Akmal b Bilal Asif 3 6 – – Sohail Khan c Salman Butt b Zafar Gohar 23 17 – 3 Umar Gul not out 30 31 3 1 Arsal Sheikh not out 11 16 1 – Ahmed Bashir did not bat Extras 17 (8 b, 5 lb, 4 w) Total 131/8 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Rohail Nazir, 1.4 ov), 2-17 (Abid Ali, 1.6 ov), 3-37 (Ali Sarfraz, 4.4 ov), 4-39 (Asif Ali, 5.1 ov), 5-44 (Shehzad Azam, 5.6 ov), 6-53 (Adeel Malik, 8.2 ov), 7-64 (Imad Wasim, 10.3 ov), 8-92 (Sohail Khan, 14.1 ov)

Lahore Whites bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Zafar Gohar 4 0 21 1 1 – Umaid Asif 4 0 24 2 1 – Amad Butt 4 0 18 2 1 – Bilal Asif 4 0 34 2 – – Wahab Riaz 3 0 7 0 – – Ali Khan 1 0 14 0 1 –



