Islamabad v Lahore Whites National T20 Cup 2018 Semi Final Live Scores | Dec 24

Match Date: Dec 24, 2018
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Toss: Islamabad won the toss and decided to field
Umpires: Asif Yaqoob and Shozab Raza
Match Result: Lahore Whites won by 88 runs
Man of the Match: Kamran Akmal
|Lahore Whites innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Kamran Akmal (C&WK)
|lbw b Sohail Khan
|93
|52
|8
|5
|Salman Butt
|c Adeel Malik b Sohail Khan
|23
|16
|4
|–
|Umar Akmal
|c Shehzad Azam b Ahmed Bashir
|17
|13
|2
|–
|Zeeshan Ashraf
|run out (Sohail Khan->Rohail Nazir)
|9
|6
|1
|–
|Ali Khan
|c Arsal Sheikh b Umar Gul
|51
|22
|1
|6
|Wahab Riaz
|run out (Rohail Nazir->Shehzad Azam)
|12
|6
|1
|1
|Saif Badar
|not out
|9
|5
|2
|–
|Amad Butt
|not out
|0
|0
|–
|–
|Zafar Gohar
|did not bat
|Bilal Asif
|did not bat
|Umaid Asif
|did not bat
|Extras
|5 (1 b, 1 lb, 3 w)
|Total
|219/6 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-59 (Salman Butt, 5.6 ov), 2-89 (Umar Akmal, 9.3 ov), 3-107 (Zeeshan Ashraf, 11.5 ov), 4-191 (Ali Khan, 17.5 ov), 5-198 (Kamran Akmal, 18.2 ov), 6-218 (Wahab Riaz, 19.5 ov)
|Islamabad bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Imad Wasim
|2
|0
|23
|0
|–
|–
|Sohail Khan
|4
|0
|36
|2
|3
|–
|Umar Gul
|4
|0
|59
|1
|–
|–
|Ahmed Bashir
|4
|0
|24
|1
|–
|–
|Shehzad Azam
|4
|0
|59
|0
|–
|–
|Adeel Malik
|2
|0
|16
|0
|–
|–
|Islamabad innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Abid Ali
|c Ali Khan b Umaid Asif
|3
|6
|–
|–
|Rohail Nazir (WK)
|c Ali Khan b Umaid Asif
|10
|5
|1
|1
|Shehzad Azam
|c Wahab Riaz b Amad Butt
|13
|13
|–
|1
|Ali Sarfraz
|run out (Zafar Gohar)
|8
|6
|1
|–
|Asif Ali
|lbw b Amad Butt
|1
|2
|–
|–
|Imad Wasim (C)
|c Umar Akmal b Bilal Asif
|12
|18
|1
|–
|Adeel Malik
|st Kamran Akmal b Bilal Asif
|3
|6
|–
|–
|Sohail Khan
|c Salman Butt b Zafar Gohar
|23
|17
|–
|3
|Umar Gul
|not out
|30
|31
|3
|1
|Arsal Sheikh
|not out
|11
|16
|1
|–
|Ahmed Bashir
|did not bat
|Extras
|17 (8 b, 5 lb, 4 w)
|Total
|131/8 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-16 (Rohail Nazir, 1.4 ov), 2-17 (Abid Ali, 1.6 ov), 3-37 (Ali Sarfraz, 4.4 ov), 4-39 (Asif Ali, 5.1 ov), 5-44 (Shehzad Azam, 5.6 ov), 6-53 (Adeel Malik, 8.2 ov), 7-64 (Imad Wasim, 10.3 ov), 8-92 (Sohail Khan, 14.1 ov)
|Lahore Whites bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Zafar Gohar
|4
|0
|21
|1
|1
|–
|Umaid Asif
|4
|0
|24
|2
|1
|–
|Amad Butt
|4
|0
|18
|2
|1
|–
|Bilal Asif
|4
|0
|34
|2
|–
|–
|Wahab Riaz
|3
|0
|7
|0
|–
|–
|Ali Khan
|1
|0
|14
|0
|1
|–
