Ireland Wolves Tour of Sri Lanka 2019 Schedule | Sri Lanka A vs Ireland Wolves 2019 Fixtures

Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of Ireland Wolves Tour of Sri Lanka 2019. Here in this post, we bring you SL A vs Ire Wolves 2019 Fixtures to give you SL A vs Ire Wolves 2019 match schedule and timetable. CricketHerald.com will bring you the SL A vs Ire Wolves live scores along with Scorecard updates.

SL A vs Ire Wolves 2019 Schedule | SL A vs Ire Wolves Timetable

SL A vs Ire Wolves 2019 Series consists of seven matches that will be played from Jan 5 to Jan 29.

Jan 1: Sri Lanka Board President’s XI v Ireland Wolves at FTZ Sports Complex (Board of Investment), Katunayake – SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Scorecard

Jan 5: Sri Lanka A v Ireland Wolves at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo

Jan 13: Sri Lanka A v Ireland Wolves at Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Jan 19: Sri Lanka A v Ireland Wolves at Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Jan 21: Sri Lanka A v Ireland Wolves at Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Jan 24: Sri Lanka A v Ireland Wolves at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo

Jan 26: Sri Lanka A v Ireland Wolves at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo

Jan 29: Sri Lanka A v Ireland Wolves at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Thank you for visiting our site for the SL A vs Ire Wolves 2019 Schedule. We hope you like our coverage of Ireland Wolves Tour of Sri Lanka 2019.

Related

Related posts