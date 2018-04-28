IPL 2018 news : Shreyas Iyer celebrates captaincy debut with 40-ball 91

Young Shreyas Iyer in his very first IPL match as captain, smashed 91not out in 40 balls to lead a struggling Delhi Daredevils to beat a strong Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday by 55 runs.

Related Links : IPL 2018 Schedule | DD vs KKR IPL 2018 Scorecard

The 23-year-old Mumbai batsman was elevated as Delhi Daredevils captain following the shocking resignation from Gautam Gambhir who stepped down taking responsibility for losing five out of six matches in the ongoing Vivo IPL 2018.

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy began by losing the toss, but it didn’t matter as he walked in at no.3 to smack 10 sixes to power Delhi Daredevils to a mammoth 219 for 4, the highest total so far in IPL 11.

The target was too much for Kolkata Knight Riders as they finished a distant second at 164 for 9, that too with some lusty blows from Andre Russell.

Commenting on his first match as Delhi Daredevils captain and the win over KKR, Shreyas Iyer said: “A great feeling, especially when you’re leading for the first time. It was really a nice toss to lose, because we were going to bowl first. Batting gave us freedom to express ourselves.”

On the big question whether Gautam Gambhir was dropped, Shreyas Iyer said that it was his decision but it was rather the former Indian opener who took a courageous call to drop himself from the side.

Shreyas Iyer commented on Gautam Gambhir exclusion as: “I didn’t make any call to be honest. It wasn’t my decision to drop him. He himself decided to sit out, which was really courageous decision with him being the captain in the previous matches.

“The respect for him has gone really high. It’s really (good to) see when a captain, if he’s not playing well, he backs out. Colin (Munro) came in and gave us the desired start.”

Apart from Shreyas Iyer’s brilliant knock, India U19 World Cup 2018 captain Prithvi Shaw stood out with an outstanding innings of 62 from 44 balls.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik, commenting on his team’s defeat against Delhi Daredevils, said: “It was a big target. When Russell bats, it always gives us hope. But he’s a human, and we need to raise our hands and say we didn’t play well today.”