Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Scores : Check out Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Scorecard of Aus vs Ind 1st ODI at Sydney 2019 as part of India Tour of Australia 2019. This is the first of the three-match ODI series.

Check out Ind Tour of Aus 2019 Schedule

Match Date: Jan 12, 2019
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Umpires: Michael Gough (England) and Paul Wilson
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Scores | Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Scorecard

Find below the Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Scores and the Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Scorecard :

Australia innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
+AT Carey not out 20 26 4
*AJ Finch b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 11
Usman Khawaja not out 7 13
SE Marsh still to bat
PSP Handscomb still to bat
MP Stoinis still to bat
GJ Maxwell still to bat
NM Lyon still to bat
JA Richardson still to bat
JP Behrendorff still to bat
PM Siddle still to bat
Extras (2 nb) 2
Total (1 wicket, 8 overs) 35
Fall of wickets:
1-8 (Finch, 2.2 ov)

 

India bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 11 1
Ahmed 4 0 24 0 2

 

India
S Dhawan
RG Sharma
*V Kohli
AT Rayudu
KD Karthik
+MS Dhoni
RA Jadeja
K Yadav
KK Ahmed
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Mohammed Shami
Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Scores | Aus vs Ind 1st ODI at Sydney 2019. Photo courtesy of Marc Dalmulder from Hamlyn Terrace, Australia/Wikipedia.org.

Australia 1st ODI Squad

Aaron Finch (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake

India 1st ODI Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed

For more coverage of India Tour of Australia 2019, including the Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Scores, Ind vs Aus 1st ODI highlights and the Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Scorecard, keep following CricketHerald.com.

