Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Scores | Aus vs Ind 1st ODI at Sydney 2019

Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Scores : Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Scorecard of Aus vs Ind 1st ODI at Sydney 2019 as part of India Tour of Australia 2019. This is the first of the three-match ODI series.

Match Date: Jan 12, 2019

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to bat

Umpires: Michael Gough (England) and Paul Wilson

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Australia innings Runs Balls 4s 6s +AT Carey not out 20 26 4 – *AJ Finch b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 11 – – Usman Khawaja not out 7 13 – – SE Marsh still to bat PSP Handscomb still to bat MP Stoinis still to bat GJ Maxwell still to bat NM Lyon still to bat JA Richardson still to bat JP Behrendorff still to bat PM Siddle still to bat Extras (2 nb) 2 Total (1 wicket, 8 overs) 35 Fall of wickets:

1-8 (Finch, 2.2 ov)

India bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 11 1 – – Ahmed 4 0 24 0 – 2

India S Dhawan RG Sharma *V Kohli AT Rayudu KD Karthik +MS Dhoni RA Jadeja K Yadav KK Ahmed Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mohammed Shami

Australia 1st ODI Squad

Aaron Finch (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake

India 1st ODI Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed

