Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Scores | Aus vs Ind 1st ODI at Sydney 2019

Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Scores : Check out Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Scorecard of Aus vs Ind 1st ODI at Sydney 2019 as part of India Tour of Australia 2019. This is the first of the three-match ODI series.
Check out Ind Tour of Aus 2019 Schedule
Match Date: Jan 12, 2019
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Umpires: Michael Gough (England) and Paul Wilson
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Scores | Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Scorecard
Find below the Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Scores and the Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Scorecard :
|Australia innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|+AT Carey
|not out
|20
|26
|4
|–
|*AJ Finch
|b Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|6
|11
|–
|–
|Usman Khawaja
|not out
|7
|13
|–
|–
|SE Marsh
|still to bat
|PSP Handscomb
|still to bat
|MP Stoinis
|still to bat
|GJ Maxwell
|still to bat
|NM Lyon
|still to bat
|JA Richardson
|still to bat
|JP Behrendorff
|still to bat
|PM Siddle
|still to bat
|Extras
|(2 nb)
|2
|Total
|(1 wicket, 8 overs)
|35
|Fall of wickets:
1-8 (Finch, 2.2 ov)
|India bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|4
|0
|11
|1
|–
|–
|Ahmed
|4
|0
|24
|0
|–
|2
|India
|S Dhawan
|RG Sharma
|*V Kohli
|AT Rayudu
|KD Karthik
|+MS Dhoni
|RA Jadeja
|K Yadav
|KK Ahmed
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Mohammed Shami
Australia 1st ODI Squad
Aaron Finch (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake
India 1st ODI Squad
Virat Kohli (Captain), MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
For more coverage of India Tour of Australia 2019, including the Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Scores, Ind vs Aus 1st ODI highlights and the Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Scorecard, keep following CricketHerald.com.