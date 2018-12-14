Ind U23 vs SL U23 Live Score | ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018 | Dec 15

Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the India U23 vs Sri Lanka U23 Live Score as part of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018. Follow this post for India U23 vs Sri Lanka U23 Scorecard and get to know the India U23 vs Sri Lanka U23 results that you need in this ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018.

Check online for India U23 vs Sri Lanka U23 Scores in case you do not get to watch the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup live cricket in your television. But don’t worry you should be getting a link later on to watch the India U23 vs Sri Lanka U23 Highlights and other ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup highlights. Below is our Ind U23 vs SL U23 scoreboard.

Ind U23 vs SL U23 begins at 9:45 IST which is 9:45 local time. This is the Final of ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018.

Check ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018 Schedule here.

Ind U23 vs SL U23 Scorecard | ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018

Match Date: Dec 15, 2018

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

India U23 vs Sri Lanka U23 Live Scores

Check here for Ind U23 vs SL U23, Final Scorecard

India U23 vs Sri Lanka U23 Squads | ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018

India U23 Squad for ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankush Bains, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Deepak Hooda, PrabhSimran Singh (Wicket Keeper), Jayant Yadav (Captain), Shams Mulani, Mayank Markande, Atit Sheth, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Atharwa Taide, Prasidh Krishna, Siddharth Desai

Sri Lanka U23 Squad for ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018

Sandun Weerakkody (Wicket Keeper), Hasitha Boyagoda, Avishka Fernando, Shammu Ashan (Captain), Kamindu Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Asela Gunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Shehan Madushanka, Lasith Ambuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Jehan Daniel, Nishan Madushka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris

Thank you for visiting our site to get the information on ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018.

Related

Related posts