Ind Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule | NZ vs Ind 2019 Live Scores

Posted on Jan 21 2019 - 5:30am Tagged with: | |
Categorized as
5
Tagged as
Related
WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

BCCI president wants Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul to be reinstated

BBL 2018-19 Schedule | BBL 8 Fixtures | Big Bash League Season 8

BBL 2018-19 Schedule | BBL 8 Fixtures | Big Bash League Season 8

Pak Tour of SA 2018-19 Schedule | SA vs Pak 2018-19 Live Scores

Pak Tour of SA 2018-19 Schedule | SA vs Pak 2018-19 Live Scores

UCB BPL 2019 Schedule | BPL 2019 Live Score | Bangladesh Premier League

UCB BPL 2019 Schedule | BPL 2019 Live Score | Bangladesh Premier League

Auckland vs Canterbury Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores

Central Districts vs Canterbury Scorecard | Super Smash 2019 Live Scores | Jan 19

Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI at Melbourne 2019

Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI: Indian fans pin hopes on Team India in last ODI at Melbourne

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

CD U17 vs ND U17 National U17 Tournament 2019 Scorecard | Jan 18

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Can U17 vs Wel U17 National U17 Tournament 2019 Scorecard | Jan 18

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Akl U17 vs Otg U17 National U17 Tournament 2019 Scorecard | Jan 18

Wellington vs Canterbury Scorecard | Super Smash 2019 Live Scores

Wellington vs Auckland Scorecard | Super Smash 2019 Live Scores | Jan 18

India Tour of New Zealand 2019 : As per the Ind Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule, New Zealand and India will be playing five ODIs and three T20Is and in this post you can follow NZ vs Ind 2019 Live Scores and NZ vs Ind 2019 fixtures.

Ind Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule

Below are the Ind Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule and the NZ vs Ind 2019 Live Scores :

Jan 23: New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI at McLean Park, Napier

Jan 26: New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Jan 28: New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Jan 31: New Zealand vs India, 4th ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton

Feb 03: New Zealand vs India, 5th ODI at Westpac Stadium, Wellington

All the five ODIs are day night matches that are scheduled to start at 03:00 PM local (02:00AM GMT/7:30AM IST) 

Feb 06: New Zealand vs India, 1st T20I at Westpac Stadium, Wellington (12:30PM IST/07:00AM GMT /08:00PM local)

Feb 08: New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I at Eden Park, Auckland (11:30AM IST/06:00AM GMT /07:00PM local)

Feb 10: New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton (12:30PM IST/07:00AM GMT /08:00PM local)

Ind Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule | NZ vs Ind 2019 Live Scores

Ind Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule | NZ vs Ind 2019 Live Scores. Photo courtesy of melodi2/Freeimages.com.

India ODI Squad for NZ Tour 2019

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill

India T20 Squad for NZ Tour 2019

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar

New Zealand ODI Squad for India Series 2019

Kane Williamson (Captain), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

For all the updates of Ind Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule and the NZ vs Ind 2019 Live Scores of India Tour of New Zealand 2019, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related posts

  • No related posts.

Leave A Response