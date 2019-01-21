Ind Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule | NZ vs Ind 2019 Live Scores

India Tour of New Zealand 2019 : As per the Ind Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule, New Zealand and India will be playing five ODIs and three T20Is and in this post you can follow NZ vs Ind 2019 Live Scores and NZ vs Ind 2019 fixtures.

Ind Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule

Below are the Ind Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule and the NZ vs Ind 2019 Live Scores :

Jan 23: New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI at McLean Park, Napier

Jan 26: New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Jan 28: New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Jan 31: New Zealand vs India, 4th ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton

Feb 03: New Zealand vs India, 5th ODI at Westpac Stadium, Wellington

All the five ODIs are day night matches that are scheduled to start at 03:00 PM local (02:00AM GMT/7:30AM IST)

Feb 06: New Zealand vs India, 1st T20I at Westpac Stadium, Wellington (12:30PM IST/07:00AM GMT /08:00PM local)

Feb 08: New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I at Eden Park, Auckland (11:30AM IST/06:00AM GMT /07:00PM local)

Feb 10: New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton (12:30PM IST/07:00AM GMT /08:00PM local)

India ODI Squad for NZ Tour 2019

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill

India T20 Squad for NZ Tour 2019

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar

New Zealand ODI Squad for India Series 2019

Kane Williamson (Captain), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

For all the updates of Ind Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule and the NZ vs Ind 2019 Live Scores of India Tour of New Zealand 2019

