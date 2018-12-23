Hyderabad vs Punjab Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 22-25

Hyderabad vs Punjab Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Hyderabad vs Punjab Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Follow here Hyderabad vs Punjab Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and check out Hyderabad vs Punjab Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018 link here.

This is the Round 7, Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2018 as part of the Indian domestic cricket. If at all you miss out on the live action of the Hyderabad vs Punjab Ranji Trophy match, then you can always catch up with the Hyderabad vs Punjab Ranji Trophy live streaming and may be even the Hyderabad vs Punjab highlights 2018 and the Ranji Trophy 2018 highlights later on. Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for extensive coverage of Ranji Trophy 2018 and also for the Hyderabad vs Punjab Ranji Trophy live scores.

Check out Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Schedule here.

Hyderabad vs Punjab Ranji Trophy Scorecard | Hyderabad vs Punjab Live Scores 2018

Match Date: Dec 22-25, 2018

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Hyderabad vs Punjab Live Scores | Hyderabad vs Punjab Ranji Trophy Live Scorecard

Check below Hyderabad vs Punjab Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and keep an eye on the updated Hyderabad vs Punjab live scores.

Hyderabad vs Punjab Ranji Trophy 2018 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2018 Teams

Hyderabad Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Tanmay Agarwal, Akshath Reddy (Captain), Rohit Rayudu, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, KSK Chaitnay (Wicket Keeper), Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Mehdi Hasan, Tanay Thyagarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Kiran, Ajay Dev Goud, PS Chaitanya Reddy

Punjab Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Jiwanjot Singh, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (Captain), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Gupta (Wicket Keeper), Sanvir Singh, Arpit Pannu, Manpreet Gony, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma

Thank you for visiting our post on the Hyderabad vs Punjab Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and hope you have got the details you need from the Hyderabad vs Punjab Ranji Trophy Live Scores. Also watch this space for the Hyderabad vs Punjab Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018.

Related

Related posts