Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Dec 28

Posted on Dec 28 2018 - 5:33am Tagged with: | | | | | |
Categorized as
4
Tagged as
Related
SA vs Pak 1st Test Scorecard | SA vs Pak 1st Test at Centurion 2018

SA vs Pak 1st Test Scorecard | SA vs Pak 1st Test at Centurion 2018

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Dec 27

BBL 2018-19 Schedule | BBL 8 Fixtures | Big Bash League Season 8

BBL 2018-19 Schedule | BBL 8 Fixtures | Big Bash League Season 8

NZ vs SL 2nd Test Scorecard | NZ vs SL 2nd Test at Christchurch 2018

NZ vs SL 2nd Test Scorecard | NZ vs SL 2nd Test at Christchurch 2018

Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 3rd Test at Melbourne 2018

Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 3rd Test at Melbourne 2018

BBL 8 Points Table | BBL 8 Results | Big Bash League 2018/19

BBL 8 Points Table | BBL 8 Results | Big Bash League 2018/19

BBL 8 Highest Run Scorers List | BBL 8 Stats | Big Bash League 2018-19

BBL 8 Highest Run Scorers List | BBL 8 Stats | Big Bash League 2018-19

BBL 8 Highest Wicket Takers List | BBL 8 Stats | Big Bash League 2018-19

BBL 8 Highest Wicket Takers List | BBL 8 Stats | Big Bash League 2018-19

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Dec 26

Ind Tour of Aus 2018 Schedule | Aus vs Ind 2018 Live Scores

Ind Tour of Aus 2018 Schedule | Aus vs Ind 2018 Live Scores

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Scores : Check out Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder aka the HBH vs SYT BBL 8 Live Scores – Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2018 aka BBL 8.

We bring you here Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the KFC Big Bash League 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the HBH vs SYT KFC BBL 8 Highlights after the match.

Check out BBL 8 Schedule | BBL 8 Points Table | BBL 8 leading run scorers | BBL 8 leading wicket takers

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder KFC Big Bash League 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder live streaming, after the match Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder highlights and also for the KFC Big Bash League 2018 highlights.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder live scores that is the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder live score and live cricket commentary of Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder 2018 cricket match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the KFC Big Bash League 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder highlights in addition to the BBL 8 highlights. Do not forget to catch  up with the HBH vs SYT KFC Big Bash League 2018 Highlights and all the KFC Big Bash League 2018 highlights online.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 28, 2018
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Scores | BBL 8 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder scorecard:

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores. Photo courtesy of Christopher Neugebauer from Hobart, Australia/Wikipedia.org

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Hobart Hurricanes BBL 8 Squad

Matthew Wade (Captain and Wicket Keeper), D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, Riley Meredith, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, David Moody

Sydney Thunder BBL 8 Squad

Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper), Shane Watson (Captain), Callum Ferguson, Joe Root, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Sam Rainbird, Fawad Ahmed, Arjun Nair, Gurinder Sandhu

Thank you for visiting our website for the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Scores of BBL 8, and don’t forget to watch the HBH vs SYT BBL 8 Highlights.

Related posts

Leave A Response