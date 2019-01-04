Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 04

1
BBL 8 Schedule | BBL 8 Points Table | BBL 8 leading run scorers | BBL 8 leading wicket takers

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 04, 2019
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Scores | BBL 8 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers scorecard:

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Hobart Hurricanes BBL 8 Squad

Matthew Wade (Captain & Wicket Keeper), D Arcy Short, Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, Riley Meredith, Jake Doran, Thomas Rogers, David Moody

Sydney Sixers BBL 8 Squad

Joe Denly, Justin Avendano, Moises Henriques (Captain), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe (Wicket Keeper), Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Greg West, Jack Edwards

