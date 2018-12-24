Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Dec 24

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Live Scores : Check out Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars aka the HBH vs MLS BBL 8 Live Scores – Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2018 aka BBL 8. This KFC Big Bash League 2018/19 match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Match Date: Dec 24, 2018

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Melbourne Stars BBL 8 Squad

Travis Dean, Ben Dunk (Wicket Keeper), Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Dwayne Bravo, Nick Larkin, Evan Gulbis, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jackson Coleman, Michael Beer, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland

Hobart Hurricanes BBL 8 Squad

Matthew Wade (Captain & Wicket Keeper), D Arcy Short, Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, Riley Meredith, Jake Doran, David Moody

