Hanuma Vihari Statistics, Milestones, Articles, News, Pictures

Full Name : Gade Hanuma Vihari
Born : October 13, 1993, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh
Major Teams : Hyderabad, Andhra, Sunrisers Hyderabad, India
Batting Style : Right Hand Bat
Bowling Style : Right Arm Off Break
Hanuma Vihari Statistics – Batting and Fielding Stats of Hanuma Vihari
Find below Hanuma Vihari Statistics for batting and fielding:
|Test Career Batting and Fielding
|M
|I
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|SRate
|Ct
|India
|3
|6
|0
|125
|56
|20.83
|0
|1
|34.53
|1
|Test Career Bowling
|Balls
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BB
|Ave
|5wI
|10wM
|SRate
|Econ
|India
|267
|9
|130
|5
|3-37
|26.00
|0
|0
|53.40
|2.92
