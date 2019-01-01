Hanuma Vihari Statistics, Milestones, Articles, News, Pictures

Check this post for Hanuma Vihari Statistics, Profile, Articles, News, Pictures.

Full Name : Gade Hanuma Vihari

Born : October 13, 1993, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

Major Teams : Hyderabad, Andhra, Sunrisers Hyderabad, India

Batting Style : Right Hand Bat

Bowling Style : Right Arm Off Break

Test Career Batting and Fielding M I NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 SRate Ct India 3 6 0 125 56 20.83 0 1 34.53 1

Test Career Bowling Balls Mdns Runs Wkts BB Ave 5wI 10wM SRate Econ India 267 9 130 5 3-37 26.00 0 0 53.40 2.92

