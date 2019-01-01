Hanuma Vihari Statistics, Milestones, Articles, News, Pictures

Full Name : Gade Hanuma Vihari

Full Name : Gade Hanuma Vihari

Born : October 13, 1993, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

Major Teams : Hyderabad, Andhra, Sunrisers Hyderabad, India

Batting Style : Right Hand Bat

Bowling Style : Right Arm Off Break

Hanuma Vihari Statistics – Batting and Fielding Stats of Hanuma Vihari

Test Career Batting and Fielding
M I NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 SRate Ct
India 3 6 0 125 56 20.83 0 1 34.53 1

 

Test Career Bowling
Balls Mdns Runs Wkts BB Ave 5wI 10wM SRate Econ
India 267 9 130 5 3-37 26.00 0 0 53.40 2.92

