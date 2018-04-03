Gritty Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi help Kiwis draw Christchurch Test match

Tom Latham and Ish Sodhi scored gritty half centuries to help New Zealand draw the NZ vs Eng 2nd Test at Christchurch and thereby deny England a chance to level the 2-match Test series 1-1.

On the final day’s play at the Hagley Oval on Tuesday, New Zealand resumed at 42 for no loss with the lone objective of surviving with the target being a daunting one at 382.

England struck early with the very first ball on Day 5 as Jeet Raval flicking an innocuous delivery from Stuart Broad to give a simple catch to Mark Stoneman. In the next ball, Stuart Broad sent back New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for a first-ball duck with a short one.

Stuart Broad missed out on a hat-trick but England continued to make further inroads towards a possible victory. In the 31st over, Jack Leach removed Ross Taylor and shortly after that James Anderson got the wicket of Henry Nicholls to leave the Kiwis in huge trouble at 91 for 4.

England found their next breakthrough only after nearly 20 overs as BJ Watling with a 61-ball 19 and Tom Latham steadied the ship for the hosts. The visitors bounced back strongly as Jack Leach dismissed the well set Tom Latham for 83 (from 207 balls) as the Kiwis slipped to 162 for 6 with less than 60 overs to bat through for a draw.

For nearly 26 overs, Colin de Grandhomme with a 97-ball 45 in company with Ish Sodhi frustrated the English bowlers with a 57-run stand for the eight wicket. When Mark Wood removed Colin de Grandhomme, New Zealand still had to see through more than 30 overs with just three wickets in hand.

Neil Wagner with his sold defence, batted out 103 balls for his 7 in the company of Ish Sodhi to ensure that England couldn’t get a wicket for more than 30 overs. England resigned to a draw after Neil Wagner’s dismissal with Ish Sodhi holding ground with an unbeaten 56 from 168 balls to help the Kiwis to 256 for 8.

While Tim Southee was the Man of the Match of the NZ vs Eng 2nd Test at Christchurch, his new ball partner Trent Boult was named as the Man of the Series.