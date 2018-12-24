Federally Administered Tribal Areas v Lahore Whites National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 22

FATA vs LW Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of National T20 Cup 2018. In this post, we bring you Federally Administered Tribal Areas v Lahore Whites scorecard, that is FATA vs LW scorecard of the National T20 Cup 2018.

Match Date: Dec 22, 2018

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Toss: Lahore Whites won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: Imtiaz Iqbal and Majid Hussain

Match Result: Lahore Whites won by 7 wickets

Federally Administered Tribal Areas innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Mukhtar Ahmed b Amad Butt 23 17 1 2 Sohail Akhtar c Ali Khan b Zafar Gohar 22 29 – 2 Samiullah st Kamran Akmal b Zafar Gohar 4 5 – – Khushdil Shah (WK) b Ali Khan 2 4 – – Adil Amin not out 41 29 5 – Asad Afridi st Kamran Akmal b Bilal Asif 15 11 3 – Asif Afridi (C) b Amad Butt 8 15 1 – Mohammad Irfan b Umaid Asif 2 5 – – Usama Mir c Zeeshan Ashraf b Umaid Asif 3 3 – – Kashif Bhatti run out 1 1 – – Zia-ul-Haq not out 1 1 – – Extras 10 (4 lb, 6 w) Total 132/9 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-48, 3-59, 4-59, 5-84, 6-99, 7-109, 8-113, 9-119

Lahore Whites bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Zafar Gohar 4 0 24 2 3 – Umaid Asif 4 0 26 2 1 – Wahab Riaz 4 0 29 0 2 – Amad Butt 4 0 20 2 – – Ali Khan 2 0 23 1 – – Bilal Asif 2 0 6 1 – –

Lahore Whites innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Kamran Akmal (C&WK) c Usama Mir b Kashif Bhatti 28 22 3 2 Salman Butt c Asif Afridi b Adil Amin 44 38 5 – Umar Akmal b Usama Mir 29 22 1 2 Zeeshan Ashraf not out 13 19 – – Ali Khan not out 7 4 1 – Amad Butt did not bat Bilal Asif did not bat Zafar Gohar did not bat Saif Badar did not bat Wahab Riaz did not bat Umaid Asif did not bat Extras 15 (9 lb, 6 w) Total 136/3 (17.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-89, 3-127

Federally Administered Tribal Areas bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Zia-ul-Haq 3 0 19 0 – – Kashif Bhatti 3 0 25 1 1 – Mohammad Irfan 3 0 18 0 – – Asif Afridi 2 0 17 0 1 – Usama Mir 3.3 0 34 1 – – Asad Afridi 2 0 10 0 – – Adil Amin 1 0 4 1 – –

