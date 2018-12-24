Federally Administered Tribal Areas v Lahore Whites National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 22

Lahore Whites v Rawalpindi National T20 Cup 2018 Final Live Scores | Dec 24

Islamabad v Lahore Whites National T20 Cup 2018 Semi Final Live Scores | Dec 24

Karachi Whites v Rawalpindi National T20 Cup 2018 Semi Final Live Scores | Dec 24

Multan v Islamabad National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 23

Karachi Whites v Rawalpindi National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 23

Lahore Blues v Peshawar National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 22

Multan v Rawalpindi National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 21

Islamabad v Karachi Whites National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 21

FATA vs LW Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of National T20 Cup 2018. In this post, we bring you Federally Administered Tribal Areas v Lahore Whites scorecard, that is FATA vs LW scorecard of the National T20 Cup 2018.

Check here National T20 Cup 2018 Fixtures

FATA vs LW Scorecard | National T20 Cup 2018 | National T20 Cup Scores

Match Date: Dec 22, 2018
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Toss: Lahore Whites won the toss and decided to field
Umpires: Imtiaz Iqbal and Majid Hussain
Match Result: Lahore Whites won by 7 wickets

FATA vs LW Live Score | Federally Administered Tribal Areas v Lahore Whites Scorecard

Check out the below FATA vs LW Live Score, FATA vs LW scorecard and Federally Administered Tribal Areas v Lahore Whites scores :

Federally Administered Tribal Areas innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
Mukhtar Ahmed b Amad Butt 23 17 1 2
Sohail Akhtar c Ali Khan b Zafar Gohar 22 29 2
Samiullah st Kamran Akmal b Zafar Gohar 4 5
Khushdil Shah (WK) b Ali Khan 2 4
Adil Amin not out 41 29 5
Asad Afridi st Kamran Akmal b Bilal Asif 15 11 3
Asif Afridi (C) b Amad Butt 8 15 1
Mohammad Irfan b Umaid Asif 2 5
Usama Mir c Zeeshan Ashraf b Umaid Asif 3 3
Kashif Bhatti run out 1 1
Zia-ul-Haq not out 1 1
Extras 10 (4 lb, 6 w)
Total 132/9 (20 overs)
Fall of wickets:
1-43, 2-48, 3-59, 4-59, 5-84, 6-99, 7-109, 8-113, 9-119

 

Lahore Whites bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Zafar Gohar 4 0 24 2 3
Umaid Asif 4 0 26 2 1
Wahab Riaz 4 0 29 0 2
Amad Butt 4 0 20 2
Ali Khan 2 0 23 1
Bilal Asif 2 0 6 1

 

Lahore Whites innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
Kamran Akmal (C&WK) c Usama Mir b Kashif Bhatti 28 22 3 2
Salman Butt c Asif Afridi b Adil Amin 44 38 5
Umar Akmal b Usama Mir 29 22 1 2
Zeeshan Ashraf not out 13 19
Ali Khan not out 7 4 1
Amad Butt did not bat
Bilal Asif did not bat
Zafar Gohar did not bat
Saif Badar did not bat
Wahab Riaz did not bat
Umaid Asif did not bat
Extras 15 (9 lb, 6 w)
Total 136/3 (17.3 overs)
Fall of wickets:
1-42, 2-89, 3-127

 

Federally Administered Tribal Areas bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Zia-ul-Haq 3 0 19 0
Kashif Bhatti 3 0 25 1 1
Mohammad Irfan 3 0 18 0
Asif Afridi 2 0 17 0 1
Usama Mir 3.3 0 34 1
Asad Afridi 2 0 10 0
Adil Amin 1 0 4 1

For more coverage of National T20 Cup 2018, including the FATA vs LW scorecard, Federally Administered Tribal Areas v Lahore Whites – FATA vs LW Live Scores, FATA vs LW highlights, National T20 Cup 2018 highlights and other National T20 Cup 2018 scorecards, keep following CricketHerald.com.

