Federally Administered Tribal Areas v Lahore Whites National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 22

Match Date: Dec 22, 2018
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Toss: Lahore Whites won the toss and decided to field
Umpires: Imtiaz Iqbal and Majid Hussain
Match Result: Lahore Whites won by 7 wickets
|Federally Administered Tribal Areas innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Mukhtar Ahmed
|b Amad Butt
|23
|17
|1
|2
|Sohail Akhtar
|c Ali Khan b Zafar Gohar
|22
|29
|–
|2
|Samiullah
|st Kamran Akmal b Zafar Gohar
|4
|5
|–
|–
|Khushdil Shah (WK)
|b Ali Khan
|2
|4
|–
|–
|Adil Amin
|not out
|41
|29
|5
|–
|Asad Afridi
|st Kamran Akmal b Bilal Asif
|15
|11
|3
|–
|Asif Afridi (C)
|b Amad Butt
|8
|15
|1
|–
|Mohammad Irfan
|b Umaid Asif
|2
|5
|–
|–
|Usama Mir
|c Zeeshan Ashraf b Umaid Asif
|3
|3
|–
|–
|Kashif Bhatti
|run out
|1
|1
|–
|–
|Zia-ul-Haq
|not out
|1
|1
|–
|–
|Extras
|10 (4 lb, 6 w)
|Total
|132/9 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-43, 2-48, 3-59, 4-59, 5-84, 6-99, 7-109, 8-113, 9-119
|Lahore Whites bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Zafar Gohar
|4
|0
|24
|2
|3
|–
|Umaid Asif
|4
|0
|26
|2
|1
|–
|Wahab Riaz
|4
|0
|29
|0
|2
|–
|Amad Butt
|4
|0
|20
|2
|–
|–
|Ali Khan
|2
|0
|23
|1
|–
|–
|Bilal Asif
|2
|0
|6
|1
|–
|–
|Lahore Whites innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Kamran Akmal (C&WK)
|c Usama Mir b Kashif Bhatti
|28
|22
|3
|2
|Salman Butt
|c Asif Afridi b Adil Amin
|44
|38
|5
|–
|Umar Akmal
|b Usama Mir
|29
|22
|1
|2
|Zeeshan Ashraf
|not out
|13
|19
|–
|–
|Ali Khan
|not out
|7
|4
|1
|–
|Amad Butt
|did not bat
|Bilal Asif
|did not bat
|Zafar Gohar
|did not bat
|Saif Badar
|did not bat
|Wahab Riaz
|did not bat
|Umaid Asif
|did not bat
|Extras
|15 (9 lb, 6 w)
|Total
|136/3 (17.3 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-42, 2-89, 3-127
|Federally Administered Tribal Areas bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Zia-ul-Haq
|3
|0
|19
|0
|–
|–
|Kashif Bhatti
|3
|0
|25
|1
|1
|–
|Mohammad Irfan
|3
|0
|18
|0
|–
|–
|Asif Afridi
|2
|0
|17
|0
|1
|–
|Usama Mir
|3.3
|0
|34
|1
|–
|–
|Asad Afridi
|2
|0
|10
|0
|–
|–
|Adil Amin
|1
|0
|4
|1
|–
|–
