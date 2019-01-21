Eng Tour of WI 2019 Schedule | WI vs Eng 2019 Live Scores

England Tour of West Indies 2019 : As per the Eng Tour of WI 2019 Schedule, West Indies and England will be playing three Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is and in this post you can follow WI vs Eng 2019 Live Scores and WI vs Eng 2019 fixtures.

Eng Tour of WI 2019 Schedule

Below are the Eng Tour of WI 2019 Schedule and the WI vs Eng 2019 Live Scores :

Jan 23-27 : West Indies vs England, 1st Test at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Jan 31-04 Feb : West Indies vs England, 2nd Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Feb 09-13: West Indies vs England, 3rd Test at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Feb 17: UWI Vice Chancellors XI vs England, warm-up one dayer at Three Ws Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Feb 20: West Indies vs England, 1st ODI at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Feb 22: West Indies vs England, 2nd ODI at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Feb 25: West Indies vs England, 3rd ODI at National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

Feb 27: West Indies vs England, 4th ODI at National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

Mar 02: West Indies vs England, 5th ODI at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Mar 05: West Indies vs England, 1st T20I at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Mar 08: West Indies vs England, 2nd T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Mar 10: West Indies vs England, 3rd T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

England Test Squad for West Indies Tour 2019

Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England ODI Squad for West Indies Tour 2019

Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

West Indies Squad for 1st Test vs England 2019

Jason Holder (Captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Oshane Thomas

For all the updates of Eng Tour of WI 2019 Schedule and the WI vs Eng 2019 Live Scores of England Tour of West Indies 2019, keep following CricketHerald.com.

