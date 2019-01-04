Dolphins vs Lions Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 4-7

Related Link: 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Schedule

Match Date: Jan 4-7, 2019

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Dolphins vs Lions Squads | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Teams

Lions 2019 Squad

Stephen Cook, Reeza Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Wihan Lubbe, Rassie van der Dussen (Captain), Nicky van den Bergh (Wicket Keeper), Dwaine Pretorius, Nono Pongolo, Aaron Phangiso, Beuran Hendricks, Craig Alexander, Dominic Hendricks, Mangaliso Mosehle, Bjorn Fortuin, Yaseen Valli, Migael Pretorius, Kagiso Rapulana, Ryan Rickelton, Malusi Siboto, Nandre Burger

Dolphins 2019 Squad

Sarel Erwee, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Cody Chetty, Khaya Zondo (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Grant Roelofsen (Wicket Keeper), Andile Phehlukwayo, Eathan Bosch, Keith Jack Dudgeon, Marques Ackerman, Kerwin Mungroo, Senuran Muthusamy, Jason Oakes, Calvin Savage, Robbie Frylinck, Okuhle Cele, Lwandiswa Zuma, Dane Vilas

