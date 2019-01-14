Dolphins vs Knights Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 14-17

Related Link: 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Schedule

Dolphins vs Knights | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19

Dolphins vs Knights Scorecard

Match Date: Jan 14-17, 2019

Venue: City Oval, Pietermaritzburg

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Dolphins vs Knights Scorecard

Check out the below Dolphins vs Knights scorecard:

Dolphins vs Knights Squads | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Teams

Knights 2019 Squad

Raynard van Tonder, Grant Mokoena, Keegan Petersen, Petrus van Biljon (Captain), Rudi Second (Wicket Keeper), Andries Gous, Ryan McLaren, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Zakhele Qwabe, Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza, Patrick Kruger, Luthando Mnyanda, Aubrey Swanepoel

Dolphins 2019 Squad

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (Wicket Keeper), Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Cody Chetty, Eathan Bosch, Keith Jack Dudgeon, Kerwin Mungroo, Jason Oakes, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Calvin Savage, Lwandiswa Zuma, Okuhle Cele

