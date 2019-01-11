Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 11

Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard : Check out Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders aka the Dhaka vs Rangpur – Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders Live Scorecard and Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders Live Scores of the BPL 2019.

Check out BPL 2019 Schedule

We bring you here Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders live scores as part of CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the BPL 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the Dhaka vs Rangpur BPL 2019 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders live streaming, after the match and Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders highlights and also for the BPL 2019 highlights.

Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders Live Scores | Bangladesh Premier League 2019

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders live scores that is the Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2019 match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the BPL 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders highlights in addition to the BPL 2019 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Dhaka vs Rangpur BPL 2019 Highlights and all the BPL 2019 highlights online.

Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 11, 2019

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders Live Scores | Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders Live Scorecard

Check out the below Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders scorecard:

Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders Squads | BPL 2019 Teams

Dhaka Dynamites 2019 Squad

Hazratullah Zazai, Sunil Narine, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Nurul Hasan (Wicket Keeper), Mizanur Rahman, Mohor Sheikh, Rubel Hossain, Ian Bell, Qazi Onik, Andrew Birch, Asif Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Mohammad Naim, Rovman Powell, Shahadat Hossain

Rangpur Riders 2019 Squad

Chris Gayle, Mehedi Maruf, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Mithun (Wicket Keeper), Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell, Farhad Reza, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Sohag Gazi, Nazmul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Alex Hales, AB de Villiers, Nahidul Islam, Nadif Chowdhury, Abul Hasan, Sheldon Cottrell, Fardeen Hasan, Sean Williams

Thank you for visiting our website for the Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard and Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders Live Scores of the BPL 2019, and don’t forget to watch the Dhaka vs Rangpur BPL 2019 Highlights.

Related

Related posts