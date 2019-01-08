Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 08

Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans Scorecard : Check out Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans aka the Dhaka vs Khulna – Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans Live Scorecard and Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans Live Scores of the BPL 2019.

Check out BPL 2019 Schedule

We bring you here Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans live scores as part of CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the BPL 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the Dhaka vs Khulna BPL 2019 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans BPL 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans live streaming, after the match and Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans highlights and also for the BPL 2019 highlights.

Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans Live Scores | Bangladesh Premier League 2019

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans live scores that is the Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans BPL 2019 match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the BPL 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans highlights in addition to the BPL 2019 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Dhaka vs Khulna BPL 2019 Highlights and all the BPL 2019 highlights online.

Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 08, 2019

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans Live Scores | Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans Live Scorecard

Check out the below Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans scorecard:

Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans Squads | BPL 2019 Teams

Dhaka Dynamites 2019 Squad

Hazratullah Zazai, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Andre Russell, Nurul Hasan (Wicket Keeper), Shuvagata Hom, Rony Talukdar, Mizanur Rahman, Mohor Sheikh, Rubel Hossain, Rovman Powell, Andrew Birch, Ian Bell, Qazi Onik, Asif Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Mohammad Naim, Shahadat Hossain

Khulna Titans 2019 Squad

Paul Stirling, Junaid Siddique, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah (Captain), Ariful Haque, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahurul Islam (Wicket Keeper), Taijul Islam, Shariful Islam, Zahir Khan, Ali Khan, Dawid Malan, Al-Amin, Sherfane Rutherford, Subashis Roy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Yasir Shah, Brendan Taylor

Thank you for visiting our website for the Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans Scorecard and Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans Live Scores of the BPL 2019, and don’t forget to watch the Dhaka vs Khulna BPL 2019 Highlights.

Related

Related posts