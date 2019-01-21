Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 21

Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings Scorecard : Check out Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings aka the Dhaka vs Chittagong – Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings Live Scorecard and Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings Live Scores of the BPL 2019.

Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings live scores

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings BPL 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings live streaming, after the match and Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings highlights and also for the BPL 2019 highlights.

Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings Live Scores | Bangladesh Premier League 2019

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings live scores that is the Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings BPL 2019 match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the BPL 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings highlights in addition to the BPL 2019 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Dhaka vs Chittagong BPL 2019 Highlights and all the BPL 2019 highlights online.

Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 21, 2019

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings Live Scores | Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings Live Scorecard

Check out the below Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings scorecard:

Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings Squads | BPL 2019 Teams

Dhaka Dynamites 2019 Squad

Mizanur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Darwish Rasooli, Andre Russell, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan (Wicket Keeper), Andrew Birch, Rubel Hossain, Aliss Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Ian Bell, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Hazratullah Zazai, Shuvagata Hom, Qazi Onik, Asif Hasan, Mohor Sheikh

Chittagong Vikings 2019 Squad

Mohammad Shahzad (Wicket Keeper), Cameron Delport, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain), Dasun Shanaka, Najibullah Zadran, Mosaddek Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Shadman Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Luke Ronchi, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Ashraful, Robiul Haque, Nihaduzzaman, Sikandar Raza, Sunzamul Islam

Thank you for visiting our website for the Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings Scorecard and Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings Live Scores of the BPL 2019, and don’t forget to watch the Dhaka vs Chittagong BPL 2019 Highlights.

