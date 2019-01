Dhaka Dynamites Squad for BPL 2019| Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Related Link: Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Schedule

Welcome to CricketHerald’s coverage of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Here we bring you Dhaka Dynamites Squad for the BPL 2019 aka Dhaka Dynamites Squad for Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Get detailed Dhaka Dynamites player list and for other Bangladesh Premier League 2019 squads, keep browsing this site.

Dhaka Dynamites Squad 2018 | Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Shakib Al Hasan

Sunil Narine

Kieron Pollard

Rovman Powell

Hazratullah Zazai

Andre Russell

Rubel Hossain

Nurul Hasan

Rony Talukdar

Shuvagata Hom

Andrew Birch

Ian Bell

Qazi Onik

Asif Hasan

Naim Sheikh

