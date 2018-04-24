DD vs KXIP Highlights 2018 : Kings XI Punjab hold onto 4-run victory

DD vs KXIP Highlights 2018 : Kings XI Punjab held on to a close 4-run victory over Delhi Daredevils on Monday at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi as Shreyas Iyer fell a couple of yards short in pulling off a thrilling win for the hosts.

Needing five runs to win from the final ball, Shreyar Iyer slapped a wide ball from Afghan spinner Mujeeb Zadran towards long off but only to be caught well inside the boundary ropes. Shreyas Iyer, nevertheless played an impressive knock of 57 from 45 balls, standing tall despite losing wickets at the other end.

Kings XI Punjab would thank Mujeeb Zadran for the victory as the inexperienced spinner successfully defended 17 runs in the last over. Delhi Daredevils, chasing a modest target of 144 had a promising start from 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw, who scored 22 from 10 balls before getting cleaned up by Ankit Rajput.

The homeside slipped to 76 for 5 in 12 overs, leaving it very difficult to Shreyas Iyer. Rahul Tewatia with his 21-ball 24 helped Shreyas Iyer to make the equation 21 from 12 balls, but a brilliant 19th over from left-arm medium pacer Barinder Sran yielded only four runs. Delhi Daredevils finished at 139 for 8.

Ankit Rajput with figures of 4-0-23-2 was the surprise Man of the Match, although he did pick the big wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Glenn Maxwell.

Early on, Kings XI Punjab, who were put into bat first did not get the best of starts thanks to some fine pace bowling from the trio of Trent Boult, new fast bowler Avesh Khan and Liam Plunkett. Kings XI Punjab were without their star Chris Gayle who missed the match with a niggle.

As usual, Lokesh Rahul got to a start, but this time got out for 23 from 15 balls. Young Avesh Khan clocked around 148kmph and his raw pace had the better of veteran Yuvraj Singh, leaving Kings XI Punjab at 85 for 4 in the 13th over. Karun Nair scored 34 but took 32 balls and in the end, Kings XI Punjab posted 143 for 8 with David Miller chipping in with 26 from 19 balls.

Liam Plunkett bowled cleverly using his slower ones to good effect to take 3 for 17 in four overs while Avesh Khan was impressive with his 2 for 36 in four overs.

This narrow victory has helped Kings XI Punjab to displace Chennai Super Kings to the first position in the IPL 2018 points table with their fifth win in six matches while Delhi Daredevils remain glued to the bottom position with their fifth defeat in six matches.

The DD vs KXIP Highlights 2018 along with Avesh Khan bowling and Shreyas Iyer batting can be watched on HotStar.