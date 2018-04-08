Dale Steyn eyes international comeback with Hampshire stint

Injury-plagued Dale Steyn is in no mood to retire any soon as the veteran fast bowler has marked his return to competitive cricket by signing a contract to play for Hampshire in the English County Cricket Season 2018.

The 34-year-old will use his stint at Hampshire to prove his match fitness before he can be picked again in the South African side for the tour of Sri Lanka in July.

Dale Steyn had missed out on most of the matches played by South Africa at home due to a foot injury. The fast bowler had injured his foot during the home series against India and had to miss the next series against Australia.

Dale Steyn is likely to play for Hampshire in two separate stints. He is expected to play one 50-over match against Somerset and a County Championship match against Surrey in June, and will return after the Sri Lankan tour in July to play for the club in the rest of the 2018 English County season.

Since November 2016, Dale Steyn had played just the one Test match and his future in international cricket looked bleak with a shoulder injury during the Australia tour followed by the heel injury during the India series.

Dale Steyn has 419 Test wickets in 86 Tests, which makes him one of the greatest ever bowlers in cricketing history. The fast bowler needs three more wickets to go ahead of Shaun Pollock to become South Africa’s highest wicket taker in Test cricket.

Commenting on Dale Steyn’s stint with Hampshire, Giles White, Hampshire’s director of cricket, said: Dale is one of the best bowlers in the world and is extremely motivated to get going after a frustrating period on the side-lines. It seems a great fit for both parties – we hope that we can help him get back to his best and we look forward to welcoming him to Hampshire.”