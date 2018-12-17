CTB vs JS Final Scorecard | CTB vs JS Live Scores | Mzansi Super League 2018

CTB vs JS Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of Mzansi Super League 2018. In this post, we bring you Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars scorecard, that is CTB vs JS Final Scorecard of the Mzansi Super League 2018.

Check out MSL T20 2018 Schedule | MSL T20 2018 Points Table | MSL T20 2018 Highest Run Scorers | MSL T20 2018 Highest Wicket Takers

CTB vs JS Final Scorecard

Match Date: Dec 16, 2018

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Toss: Cape Town Blitz won the toss and elected to bat

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock and Shaun George

Match Result: Jozi Stars won by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Beuran Hendricks

Player of the Tournament : Quinton de Kock

CTB vs JS Live Score | Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars Scorecard

Check out the below CTB vs JS Live Score, CTB vs JS Final Scorecard and Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars scores :

Cape Town Blitz innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Quinton de Kock (WK) c Reeza Hendricks b Beuran Hendricks 5 10 1 – Dawid Malan c Pongolo b Olivier 17 20 2 1 Kyle Verreynne lbw b Rabada 23 25 1 – Mohammad Nawaz c Rabada b Christian 3 11 – – Asif Ali b Olivier 4 2 1 – Farhaan Behardien (C) c Pongolo b Beuran Hendricks 23 22 2 – Andile Phehlukwayo run out (Christian/Vilas) 4 6 – – Ferisco Adams not out 12 15 1 – Dale Steyn not out 15 9 1 1 Malusi Siboto did not bat Nandre Burger did not bat Extras 7 (1 b, 2 lb, 4 w) Total 113/7 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-6 (de Kock, 1.6 ov), 2-28 (Malan, 5.4 ov), 3-42 (Mohammad Nawaz, 8.4 ov), 4-48 (Asif Ali, 9.3 ov), 5-73 (Verreynne, 13.3 ov), 6-81 (Phehlukwayo, 15.1 ov), 7-91 (Behardien, 16.5 ov)

Jozi Stars bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Harmer 4 0 14 0 1 – Beuran Hendricks 4 0 21 2 – – Rabada 4 0 16 1 – – Olivier 4 0 32 2 2 – Christian 2 0 11 1 – – Pongolo 2 0 16 0 1 –

Jozi Stars innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Ryan Rickelton b Steyn 6 8 1 – Reeza Hendricks c Malan b Siboto 33 41 2 1 Rassie van der Dussen not out 59 54 8 1 Dane Vilas (C&WK) not out 4 2 1 – Petrus van Biljon did not bat Daniel Christian did not bat Simon Harmer did not bat Kagiso Rabada did not bat Nono Pongolo did not bat Duanne Olivier did not bat Beuran Hendricks did not bat Extras 13 (1 b, 2 lb, 10 w) Total 115/2 (17.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Rickelton, 2.3 ov), 2-99 (Reeza Hendricks, 15.3 ov)

Cape Town Blitz bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Steyn 4 1 20 1 – – Burger 3.3 0 21 0 1 – Siboto 3 0 18 1 1 – Adams 2 0 23 0 – – Mohammad Nawaz 2 0 12 0 – – Phehlukwayo 3 0 18 0 4 –

Cape Town Blitz Squad

Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Janneman Malan, Farhaan Behardien (Captain), Asif Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Hussain Talat, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Malusi Siboto, Samuel Badree, Ferisco Adams, Jason Smith, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dane Piedt

Jozi Stars Squad

Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Janneman Malan, Farhaan Behardien (Captain), Asif Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Hussain Talat, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Malusi Siboto, Samuel Badree, Ferisco Adams, Jason Smith, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dane Piedt

For more coverage of Mzansi Super League 2018, including the CTB vs JS Final Scorecard, Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars – CTB vs JS Live Scores, CTB vs JS highlights, Mzansi Super League 2018 highlights and other Mzansi Super League 2018 scorecards, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related

Related posts