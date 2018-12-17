CTB vs JS Final Scorecard | CTB vs JS Live Scores | Mzansi Super League 2018

CTB vs JS Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of Mzansi Super League 2018. In this post, we bring you Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars scorecard, that is CTB vs JS Final Scorecard of the Mzansi Super League 2018.
CTB vs JS Final Scorecard
Match Date: Dec 16, 2018
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
Toss: Cape Town Blitz won the toss and elected to bat
Umpires: Adrian Holdstock and Shaun George
Match Result: Jozi Stars won by 8 wickets
Man of the Match: Beuran Hendricks
Player of the Tournament : Quinton de Kock
|Cape Town Blitz innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Quinton de Kock (WK)
|c Reeza Hendricks b Beuran Hendricks
|5
|10
|1
|–
|Dawid Malan
|c Pongolo b Olivier
|17
|20
|2
|1
|Kyle Verreynne
|lbw b Rabada
|23
|25
|1
|–
|Mohammad Nawaz
|c Rabada b Christian
|3
|11
|–
|–
|Asif Ali
|b Olivier
|4
|2
|1
|–
|Farhaan Behardien (C)
|c Pongolo b Beuran Hendricks
|23
|22
|2
|–
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|run out (Christian/Vilas)
|4
|6
|–
|–
|Ferisco Adams
|not out
|12
|15
|1
|–
|Dale Steyn
|not out
|15
|9
|1
|1
|Malusi Siboto
|did not bat
|Nandre Burger
|did not bat
|Extras
|7 (1 b, 2 lb, 4 w)
|Total
|113/7 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-6 (de Kock, 1.6 ov), 2-28 (Malan, 5.4 ov), 3-42 (Mohammad Nawaz, 8.4 ov), 4-48 (Asif Ali, 9.3 ov), 5-73 (Verreynne, 13.3 ov), 6-81 (Phehlukwayo, 15.1 ov), 7-91 (Behardien, 16.5 ov)
|Jozi Stars bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Harmer
|4
|0
|14
|0
|1
|–
|Beuran Hendricks
|4
|0
|21
|2
|–
|–
|Rabada
|4
|0
|16
|1
|–
|–
|Olivier
|4
|0
|32
|2
|2
|–
|Christian
|2
|0
|11
|1
|–
|–
|Pongolo
|2
|0
|16
|0
|1
|–
|Jozi Stars innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Ryan Rickelton
|b Steyn
|6
|8
|1
|–
|Reeza Hendricks
|c Malan b Siboto
|33
|41
|2
|1
|Rassie van der Dussen
|not out
|59
|54
|8
|1
|Dane Vilas (C&WK)
|not out
|4
|2
|1
|–
|Petrus van Biljon
|did not bat
|Daniel Christian
|did not bat
|Simon Harmer
|did not bat
|Kagiso Rabada
|did not bat
|Nono Pongolo
|did not bat
|Duanne Olivier
|did not bat
|Beuran Hendricks
|did not bat
|Extras
|13 (1 b, 2 lb, 10 w)
|Total
|115/2 (17.3 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Rickelton, 2.3 ov), 2-99 (Reeza Hendricks, 15.3 ov)
|Cape Town Blitz bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Steyn
|4
|1
|20
|1
|–
|–
|Burger
|3.3
|0
|21
|0
|1
|–
|Siboto
|3
|0
|18
|1
|1
|–
|Adams
|2
|0
|23
|0
|–
|–
|Mohammad Nawaz
|2
|0
|12
|0
|–
|–
|Phehlukwayo
|3
|0
|18
|0
|4
|–
Cape Town Blitz Squad
Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Janneman Malan, Farhaan Behardien (Captain), Asif Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Hussain Talat, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Malusi Siboto, Samuel Badree, Ferisco Adams, Jason Smith, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dane Piedt
Jozi Stars Squad
