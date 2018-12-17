CTB vs JS Final Scorecard | CTB vs JS Live Scores | Mzansi Super League 2018

CTB vs JS Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of Mzansi Super League 2018. In this post, we bring you Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars scorecard, that is CTB vs JS Final Scorecard of the Mzansi Super League 2018.

CTB vs JS Final Scorecard

Match Date: Dec 16, 2018
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
Toss: Cape Town Blitz won the toss and elected to bat
Umpires: Adrian Holdstock and Shaun George
Match Result: Jozi Stars won by 8 wickets
Man of the Match: Beuran Hendricks
Player of the Tournament : Quinton de Kock

CTB vs JS Live Score | Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars Scorecard

Check out the below CTB vs JS Live Score, CTB vs JS Final Scorecard and Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars scores :

Cape Town Blitz innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
Quinton de Kock (WK) c Reeza Hendricks b Beuran Hendricks 5 10 1
Dawid Malan c Pongolo b Olivier 17 20 2 1
Kyle Verreynne lbw b Rabada 23 25 1
Mohammad Nawaz c Rabada b Christian 3 11
Asif Ali b Olivier 4 2 1
Farhaan Behardien (C) c Pongolo b Beuran Hendricks 23 22 2
Andile Phehlukwayo run out (Christian/Vilas) 4 6
Ferisco Adams not out 12 15 1
Dale Steyn not out 15 9 1 1
Malusi Siboto did not bat
Nandre Burger did not bat
Extras 7 (1 b, 2 lb, 4 w)
Total 113/7 (20 overs)
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (de Kock, 1.6 ov), 2-28 (Malan, 5.4 ov), 3-42 (Mohammad Nawaz, 8.4 ov), 4-48 (Asif Ali, 9.3 ov), 5-73 (Verreynne, 13.3 ov), 6-81 (Phehlukwayo, 15.1 ov), 7-91 (Behardien, 16.5 ov)

 

Jozi Stars bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Harmer 4 0 14 0 1
Beuran Hendricks 4 0 21 2
Rabada 4 0 16 1
Olivier 4 0 32 2 2
Christian 2 0 11 1
Pongolo 2 0 16 0 1

 

Jozi Stars innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
Ryan Rickelton b Steyn 6 8 1
Reeza Hendricks c Malan b Siboto 33 41 2 1
Rassie van der Dussen not out 59 54 8 1
Dane Vilas (C&WK) not out 4 2 1
Petrus van Biljon did not bat
Daniel Christian did not bat
Simon Harmer did not bat
Kagiso Rabada did not bat
Nono Pongolo did not bat
Duanne Olivier did not bat
Beuran Hendricks did not bat
Extras 13 (1 b, 2 lb, 10 w)
Total 115/2 (17.3 overs)
Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Rickelton, 2.3 ov), 2-99 (Reeza Hendricks, 15.3 ov)

 

Cape Town Blitz bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Steyn 4 1 20 1
Burger 3.3 0 21 0 1
Siboto 3 0 18 1 1
Adams 2 0 23 0
Mohammad Nawaz 2 0 12 0
Phehlukwayo 3 0 18 0 4
Cape Town Blitz Squad

Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Janneman Malan, Farhaan Behardien (Captain), Asif Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Hussain Talat, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Malusi Siboto, Samuel Badree, Ferisco Adams, Jason Smith, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dane Piedt

Jozi Stars Squad

