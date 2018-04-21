CSK vs RR Highlights 2018 : Shane Watson century leads CSK to big win

CSK vs RR Highlights 2018 : Shane Watson smashed the second century in IPL 2018 after Chris Gayle to set up a massive win of 64 runs for the Chennai Super Kings at Pune on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings, who were put into bat first, piled up 204 for 5 in 20 overs with Shane Watson scoring 106 from 57 balls with 9 fours and half a dozen sixes. Things would have been different for Rajasthan Royals had Rahul Tripathi held on to a regulation catch in the slips offered by Shane Watson in the very first over of the match in Stuart Binny’s bowling.

Suresh Raina, coming back from an injury scored 46 from 29 balls with nine fours to put up a strong partnership of 81 with Shane Watson for the second wicket. Dwayne Bravo remained unbeaten on 24 from 16 balls. For Rajathan Royals, leg spinner Shreyas Gopal returned with respectable figures of 4-0-20-3 despite the carnage from Shane Watson.

Rajasthan Royals in their run chase lost key wickets to find themselves at 32 for 3 inside five overs with Sanju Samson, their main hope dismissed for 2 by Deepak Chahar. Ben Stokes top scored with 45 from 37 balls while the remaining batsmen failed to make any impact.

Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Kshitiz Sharma took two wickets each as Rajasthan Royals were bowled out for 140 in 18.3 overs. Shane Watson followed his century with 3-0-13-1 to collect the Man of the Match award.

Following this big victory, Chennai Super Kings have collected six points to take the top position in the IPL 2018 points table with three wins in four matches while Rajasthan Royals retained their fifth position, facing their third defeat in five matches.

The CSK vs RR Highlights 2018 along with Shane Watson century can be watched on HotStar.