CSK vs KKR IPL 2018 result : Sam Billings helps CSK prevail in high-scoring affair

CSK vs KKR IPL 2018 result : Hosts Chennai Super Kings prevailed over Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring IPL 11 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday by chasing down 203 with a ball to spare.

England’s Sam Billings playing his first match of the season smashed 56 from 23 balls with two fours and 5 sixes to help CSK pull off a five-wicket win. Although he didn’t quite finish the match, Sam Billings was responsible for bringing the hosts back in the contest after skipper MS Dhoni did quite the opposite with a slow 25 from 28 balls.

Towards the end, CSK still had to get 17 runs off the final over but given that the bowler was medium pacer R Vinay Kumar, it wasn’t difficult at all with Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja, each hitting a six each to wrap up the match.

Sunil Narine with 4-0-17-1 was the only Kolkata Knight Riders bowler who commanded respect from the CSK batsmen. The Chennai Super Kings had a bright start of 75 from its openers Shane Watson (42 from 19 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (39 from 26 balls) in just 5.5 overs which set the tone for the run chase.

Early on, CSK won the toss and asked KKR to bat first and the match seemed to be a low-scoring one as the visitors slipped to 89 for 5 in 10 overs. However, Andre Russell with 11 sixes clobbered 88 not out from 36 balls to power KKR to an unlikely total of 202 for 6. KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, who helped him with a 76-run stand, scored 26 from 25 balls.

At the top of the order, Chris Lynn with 22 from 16 balls and Robin Uthappa with 29 from 16 balls looked threatening but couldn’t stretch their innings further. For CSK, leggie Imran Tahir bowled well, giving away only 26 runs in his four overs.

Sam Billings was named as the Man of the Match ahead of Andre Russell. With this victory, CSK have two wins in two matches to top the IPL 2018 points table. The CSK vs KKR match looked doubtful after protests erupted across Chennai over the Cauvery River controversy. The protesters had targeted to disrupt the IPL match but failed in doing so amid tight security. However, one of them managed to hurl a slipper at CSK player Ravindra Jadeja but the match could go on without any further problems.