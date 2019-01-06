Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 06

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers Scorecard : Check out Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers aka the Comilla vs Sylhet – Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers Live Scorecard and Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers Live Scores of the BPL 2019.

Match Date: Jan 06, 2019

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers Squads | BPL 2019 Teams

Sylhet Sixers 2019 Squad

Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Liton Das (Wicket Keeper), Sohail Tanvir, David Warner (Captain), Sandeep Lamichhane, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Irfan, Nabil Samad, Ebadat Hossain, Alok Kapali, Jaker Ali, Gulbadin Naib, Andre Fletcher, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Patrick Brown, Nicholas Pooran

Comilla Victorians 2019 Squad

Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoaib Malik, Steven Smith, Liam Dawson, Abu Hider Rony, Anamul Haque (Wicket Keeper), Ziaur Rahman, Shahid Afridi, Mosharraf Hossain, Mohammad Shahid, Shamsur Rahman, Sanjit Saha, Evin Lewis, Waqar Salamkheil, Aamer Yamin

