Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 08

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders | Bangladesh Premier League 2019

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard

Match Date: Jan 08, 2019

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Squads

Comilla Victorians 2019 Squad

Tamim Iqbal, Evin Lewis, Imrul Kayes, Steven Smith (Captain), Shoaib Malik, Anamul Haque (Wicket Keeper), Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Mohammad Shahid, Liam Dawson, Ziaur Rahman, Thisara Perera, Mosharraf Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Sanjit Saha, Waqar Salamkheil, Aamer Yamin

Rangpur Riders 2019 Squad

Rilee Rossouw, Mehedi Maruf, Alex Hales, Mohammad Mithun (Wicket Keeper), Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell, Farhad Reza, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Sohag Gazi, Nazmul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Nahidul Islam, Nadif Chowdhury, Abul Hasan, Sheldon Cottrell, Fardeen Hasan, Sean Williams

