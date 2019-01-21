Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 21

Posted on Jan 21 2019 - 12:31pm Tagged with: | | | | | |
Categorized as
2
Tagged as
Related
WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Cape Cobras vs Titans Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 21-24

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 21

Dhaka Dynamites vs Sylhet Sixers Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score

Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 21

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 20

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 19

BPL 2019 Points Table | BPL 2019 Results and BPL T20 Points Table 2019

BPL 2019 Points Table | BPL 2019 Results and BPL T20 Points Table 2019

BPL 2019 Highest Run Scorers List | BPL 2019 Most Runs | BPL 2019 Stats

BPL 2019 Highest Run Scorers List | BPL 2019 Most Runs | BPL 2019 Stats

BPL 2019 Highest Wicket Takers List | BPL 2019 Most Wickets | BPL 2019 Stats

BPL 2019 Highest Wicket Takers List | BPL 2019 Most Wickets | BPL 2019 Stats

SA vs Pak 1st ODI Scorecard | SA vs Pak 1st ODI at Port Elizabeth 2019

SA vs Pak 1st ODI Scorecard | SA vs Pak 1st ODI at Port Elizabeth 2019

Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 19

Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 19

Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard : Check out Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings aka the Comilla vs Rajshahi – Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings Live Scorecard and Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings Live Scores of the BPL 2019.

Check out BPL 2019 Schedule

We bring you here Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings live scores as part of CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the BPL 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the Comilla vs Rajshahi BPL 2019 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings BPL 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings live streaming, after the match and Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings highlights and also for the BPL 2019 highlights.

Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings Live Scores | Bangladesh Premier League 2019

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings live scores that is the Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings BPL 2019 match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the BPL 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings highlights in addition to the BPL 2019 highlights. Do not forget to catch  up with the Comilla vs Rajshahi BPL 2019 Highlights and all the BPL 2019 highlights online.

Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 21, 2019
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings Live Scores | Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings Live Scorecard

Check out the below Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings scorecard:

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score

Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score. Photo courtesy of Nurunnaby Chowdhury (Hasive)/Wikipedia.org

Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings Squads | BPL 2019 Teams

Comilla Victorians 2019 Squad

Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque (Wicket Keeper), Imrul Kayes (Captain), Shamsur Rahman, Liam Dawson, Thisara Perera, Shahid Afridi, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Wahab Riaz, Mahedi Hasan, Aamer Yamin, Sanjit Saha, Evin Lewis, Waqar Salamkheil, Abu Hider Rony, Mosharraf Hossain, Mohammad Shahid

Rajshahi Kings 2019 Squad

Mehidy Hasan (Captain), Shahriar Nafees, Marshall Ayub, Ryan ten Doeschate, Zakir Hasan (Wicket Keeper), Christiaan Jonker, Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamrul Islam, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Qais Ahmad, Fazle Mahmud, Alauddin Babu, Laurie Evans

Thank you for visiting our website for the Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard and Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings Live Scores of the BPL 2019, and don’t forget to watch the Comilla vs Rajshahi BPL 2019 Highlights.

Related posts

Leave A Response