Comilla Victorians Squad for BPL 2019 | Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Related Link: Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Schedule

Welcome to CricketHerald’s coverage of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Here we bring you Comilla Victorians Squad for the BPL 2019 aka Comilla Victorians Squad for Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Get detailed Comilla Victorians player list and for other Bangladesh Premier League 2019 squads, keep browsing this site.

Comilla Victorians Squad 2018 | Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Tamim Iqbal

Imrul Kayes

Mohammad Saifuddin

Shoaib Malik

Asela Gunaratne

Liam Dawson

Abu Hider Rony

Anamul Haque

Ziaur Rahman

Shahid Afridi

Thisara Perera

Mosharraf Hossain

Mohammad Shahid

Shamsur Rahman

Sanjit Saha

Evin Lewis

Waqar Salamkheil

Aamer Yamin

Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for other squads of Bangladesh Premier League 2019 and for latest updates of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019.

Related

Related posts