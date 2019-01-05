Comilla Victorians Squad for BPL 2019 | Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Related Link: Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Schedule
Welcome to CricketHerald’s coverage of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Here we bring you Comilla Victorians Squad for the BPL 2019 aka Comilla Victorians Squad for Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Get detailed Comilla Victorians player list and for other Bangladesh Premier League 2019 squads, keep browsing this site.
Comilla Victorians Squad 2018 | Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads
- Tamim Iqbal
- Imrul Kayes
- Mohammad Saifuddin
- Shoaib Malik
- Asela Gunaratne
- Liam Dawson
- Abu Hider Rony
- Anamul Haque
- Ziaur Rahman
- Shahid Afridi
- Thisara Perera
- Mosharraf Hossain
- Mohammad Shahid
- Shamsur Rahman
- Sanjit Saha
- Evin Lewis
- Waqar Salamkheil
- Aamer Yamin
