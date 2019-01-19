Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 19

Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard : Check out Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans aka the Chittagong vs Khulna – Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scorecard and Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scores of the BPL 2019.

Check out BPL 2019 Schedule

We bring you here Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans live scores as part of CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the BPL 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the Chittagong vs Khulna BPL 2019 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans BPL 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans live streaming, after the match and Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans highlights and also for the BPL 2019 highlights.

Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scores | Bangladesh Premier League 2019

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans live scores that is the Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans BPL 2019 match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the BPL 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans highlights in addition to the BPL 2019 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Chittagong vs Khulna BPL 2019 Highlights and all the BPL 2019 highlights online.

Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 19, 2019

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Toss: Khulna Titans won the toss and elected to field

Umpires: Tanvir Ahmed and Ranmore Martinesz

Match Result: Chittagong Vikings won by 26 runs

Man of the Match: Mushfiqur Rahim

Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scores | Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scorecard

Check out the below Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans scorecard:

Chittagong Vikings innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Mohammad Shahzad (WK) c Taylor b Taijul Islam 33 17 3 3 Cameron Delport c Wiese b Shoriful Islam 13 12 1 – Yasir Ali c Taylor b Wiese 54 36 5 3 Mushfiqur Rahim (C) c Shoriful Islam b Wiese 52 33 8 1 Dasun Shanaka not out 42 17 3 4 Najibullah Zadaran not out 16 5 2 1 Mosaddek Hossain did not bat Nayeem Hasan did not bat Sanjamul Islam did not bat Khaled Ahmed did not bat Abu Jayed did not bat Extras 4 (1 lb, 3 w) Total 214/4 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Delport, 3.3 ov), 2-56 (Mohammad Shahzad, 5.6 ov), 3-139 (Yasir Ali, 14.2 ov), 4-170 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 17.4 ov)

Khulna Titans bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Subashis Roy 4 0 38 0 1 – Malinga 4 0 44 0 – – Shoriful Islam 3 0 47 1 1 – Taijul Islam 4 0 45 1 – – Wiese 4 0 26 2 – – Mahmudullah 1 0 13 0 1 –

Khulna Titans innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Paul Stirling c Khaled Ahmed b Abu Jayed 0 2 – – Junaid Siddique c Mushfiqur Rahim b Khaled Ahmed 12 8 2 – Al-Amin c Mushfiqur Rahim b Abu Jayed 5 8 1 – Brendan Taylor (WK) b Nayeem Hasan 28 16 2 2 Mahmudullah (C) b Delport 50 26 3 4 Ariful Haque c Shanaka b Delport 11 13 – – David Wiese c Mohammad Shahzad b Khaled Ahmed 40 20 2 4 Taijul Islam not out 22 21 3 – Shoriful Islam b Abu Jayed 9 4 2 – Lasith Malinga not out 5 2 1 – Subashis Roy did not bat Extras 6 (1 lb, 5 w) Total 188/8 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Stirling, 0.2 ov), 2-15 (Al-Amin, 2.3 ov), 3-18 (Junaid Siddique, 3.1 ov), 4-86 (Taylor, 9.1 ov), 5-102 (Mahmudullah, 10.6 ov), 6-109 (Ariful Haque, 12.3 ov), 7-174 (Wiese, 18.2 ov), 8-183 (Shoriful Islam, 19.3 ov)

Chittagong Vikings bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Abu Jayed 4 0 33 3 – – Khaled Ahmed 4 0 29 2 – – Sanjamul Islam 4 0 46 0 – – Shanaka 2 0 32 0 4 – Nayeem Hasan 2 0 22 1 – – Delport 4 0 25 2 1 –

Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Squads | BPL 2019 Teams

Chittagong Vikings 2019 Squad

Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, David Warner (Captain), Alok Kapali, Nicholas Pooran, Jaker Ali (Wicket Keeper), Taskin Ahmed, Sandeep Lamichhane, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Irfan, Nasir Hossain, Sohail Tanvir, Towhid Hridoy, Fabian Allen, Nabil Samad, Ebadat Hossain, Gulbadin Naib, Andre Fletcher, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Patrick Brown

Khulna Titans 2019 Squad

Chris Gayle, Mehedi Maruf, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Mithun (Wicket Keeper), Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Benny Howell, Nahidul Islam, Farhad Reza, Sohag Gazi, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam, Ravi Bopara, Nadif Chowdhury, Abul Hasan, Sheldon Cottrell, Fardeen Hasan, Sean Williams, AB de Villiers

Thank you for visiting our website for the Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard and Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scores of the BPL 2019, and don’t forget to watch the Chittagong vs Khulna BPL 2019 Highlights.

Related

Related posts