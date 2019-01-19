Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 19

Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard : Check out Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans aka the Chittagong vs Khulna – Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scorecard and Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scores of the BPL 2019.
Check out BPL 2019 Schedule
We bring you here Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans live scores as part of CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the BPL 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the Chittagong vs Khulna BPL 2019 Highlights after the match.
If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans BPL 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans live streaming, after the match and Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans highlights and also for the BPL 2019 highlights.
Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scores | Bangladesh Premier League 2019
Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans live scores that is the Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans BPL 2019 match.
Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the BPL 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans highlights in addition to the BPL 2019 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Chittagong vs Khulna BPL 2019 Highlights and all the BPL 2019 highlights online.
Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Scores
Match Date: Jan 19, 2019
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Toss: Khulna Titans won the toss and elected to field
Umpires: Tanvir Ahmed and Ranmore Martinesz
Match Result: Chittagong Vikings won by 26 runs
Man of the Match: Mushfiqur Rahim
Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scores | Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scorecard
Check out the below Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans scorecard:
|Chittagong Vikings innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Mohammad Shahzad (WK)
|c Taylor b Taijul Islam
|33
|17
|3
|3
|Cameron Delport
|c Wiese b Shoriful Islam
|13
|12
|1
|–
|Yasir Ali
|c Taylor b Wiese
|54
|36
|5
|3
|Mushfiqur Rahim (C)
|c Shoriful Islam b Wiese
|52
|33
|8
|1
|Dasun Shanaka
|not out
|42
|17
|3
|4
|Najibullah Zadaran
|not out
|16
|5
|2
|1
|Mosaddek Hossain
|did not bat
|Nayeem Hasan
|did not bat
|Sanjamul Islam
|did not bat
|Khaled Ahmed
|did not bat
|Abu Jayed
|did not bat
|Extras
|4 (1 lb, 3 w)
|Total
|214/4 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Delport, 3.3 ov), 2-56 (Mohammad Shahzad, 5.6 ov), 3-139 (Yasir Ali, 14.2 ov), 4-170 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 17.4 ov)
|Khulna Titans bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Subashis Roy
|4
|0
|38
|0
|1
|–
|Malinga
|4
|0
|44
|0
|–
|–
|Shoriful Islam
|3
|0
|47
|1
|1
|–
|Taijul Islam
|4
|0
|45
|1
|–
|–
|Wiese
|4
|0
|26
|2
|–
|–
|Mahmudullah
|1
|0
|13
|0
|1
|–
|Khulna Titans innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Paul Stirling
|c Khaled Ahmed b Abu Jayed
|0
|2
|–
|–
|Junaid Siddique
|c Mushfiqur Rahim b Khaled Ahmed
|12
|8
|2
|–
|Al-Amin
|c Mushfiqur Rahim b Abu Jayed
|5
|8
|1
|–
|Brendan Taylor (WK)
|b Nayeem Hasan
|28
|16
|2
|2
|Mahmudullah (C)
|b Delport
|50
|26
|3
|4
|Ariful Haque
|c Shanaka b Delport
|11
|13
|–
|–
|David Wiese
|c Mohammad Shahzad b Khaled Ahmed
|40
|20
|2
|4
|Taijul Islam
|not out
|22
|21
|3
|–
|Shoriful Islam
|b Abu Jayed
|9
|4
|2
|–
|Lasith Malinga
|not out
|5
|2
|1
|–
|Subashis Roy
|did not bat
|Extras
|6 (1 lb, 5 w)
|Total
|188/8 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Stirling, 0.2 ov), 2-15 (Al-Amin, 2.3 ov), 3-18 (Junaid Siddique, 3.1 ov), 4-86 (Taylor, 9.1 ov), 5-102 (Mahmudullah, 10.6 ov), 6-109 (Ariful Haque, 12.3 ov), 7-174 (Wiese, 18.2 ov), 8-183 (Shoriful Islam, 19.3 ov)
|Chittagong Vikings bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Abu Jayed
|4
|0
|33
|3
|–
|–
|Khaled Ahmed
|4
|0
|29
|2
|–
|–
|Sanjamul Islam
|4
|0
|46
|0
|–
|–
|Shanaka
|2
|0
|32
|0
|4
|–
|Nayeem Hasan
|2
|0
|22
|1
|–
|–
|Delport
|4
|0
|25
|2
|1
|–
Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Squads | BPL 2019 Teams
Chittagong Vikings 2019 Squad
Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, David Warner (Captain), Alok Kapali, Nicholas Pooran, Jaker Ali (Wicket Keeper), Taskin Ahmed, Sandeep Lamichhane, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Irfan, Nasir Hossain, Sohail Tanvir, Towhid Hridoy, Fabian Allen, Nabil Samad, Ebadat Hossain, Gulbadin Naib, Andre Fletcher, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Patrick Brown
Khulna Titans 2019 Squad
Chris Gayle, Mehedi Maruf, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Mithun (Wicket Keeper), Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Benny Howell, Nahidul Islam, Farhad Reza, Sohag Gazi, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam, Ravi Bopara, Nadif Chowdhury, Abul Hasan, Sheldon Cottrell, Fardeen Hasan, Sean Williams, AB de Villiers
Thank you for visiting our website for the Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard and Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scores of the BPL 2019, and don’t forget to watch the Chittagong vs Khulna BPL 2019 Highlights.