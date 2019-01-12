Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 12

Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard : Check out Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans aka the Chittagong vs Khulna – Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scorecard and Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scores of the BPL 2019.

Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans | Bangladesh Premier League 2019

Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard | BPL 2019

Match Date: Jan 12, 2019

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Toss: Chittagong Vikings won the toss and elected to field

Umpires: Ranmore Martinesz and Morshed Ali Khan

Match Result: Match tied; Chittagong Vikings won the Super Over

Man of the Match: Robbie Frylinck

Khulna Titans innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Paul Stirling c Abu Jayed b Nayeem Hasan 18 10 2 1 Junaid Siddique c Mosaddek Hossain b Frylinck 20 15 2 1 Dawid Malan c Sikandar Raza b Abu Jayed 45 43 3 1 Mahmudullah (C) c Sikandar Raza b Sanjamul Islam 33 31 4 – Carlos Brathwaite c Nayeem Hasan b Sanjamul Islam 12 5 1 1 Nazmul Hossain c Sikandar Raza b Khaled Ahmed 6 4 1 – Ariful Haque not out 9 8 – – Mahidul Islam (WK) not out 4 4 – – Taijul Islam did not bat Shoriful Islam did not bat Junaid Khan did not bat Extras 4 (2 lb, 2 w) Total 151/6 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-31 (Stirling, 2.3 ov), 2-41 (Junaid Siddique, 5.3 ov), 3-118 (Malan, 16.1 ov), 4-132 (Brathwaite, 17.1 ov), 5-132 (Mahmudullah, 17.2 ov), 6-142 (Nazmul Hossain, 18.4 ov)

Chittagong Vikings bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Frylinck 4 0 32 1 1 – Sanjamul Islam 4 0 37 2 1 – Nayeem Hasan 4 0 16 1 – – Mosaddek Hossain 1 0 7 0 – – Khaled Ahmed 4 0 28 1 – – Abu Jayed 3 0 29 1 – –

Chittagong Vikings innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Mohammad Shahzad (WK) c Stirling b Junaid Khan 10 10 2 – Cameron Delport c Brathwaite b Taijul Islam 17 16 2 – Yasir Ali c Brathwaite b Shoriful Islam 41 34 2 2 Mushfiqur Rahim (C) c Shoriful Islam b Brathwaite 34 26 1 2 Sikandar Raza b Brathwaite 0 4 – – Mosaddek Hossain b Shoriful Islam 12 12 1 – Robbie Frylinck run out (Mahidul Islam-/Mahmudullah) 23 13 1 2 Nayeem Hasan c Nazmul Hossain b Ariful Haque 8 5 – 1 Sanjamul Islam not out 0 0 – – Khaled Ahmed did not bat Abu Jayed did not bat Extras 6 (2 lb, 4 w) Total 151/8 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Mohammad Shahzad, 2.2 ov), 2-51 (Delport, 6.5 ov), 3-86 (Yasir Ali, 12.3 ov), 4-87 (Sikandar Raza, 13.2 ov), 5-119 (Mosaddek Hossain, 16.5 ov), 6-121 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 17.2 ov), 7-139 (Nayeem Hasan, 19.3 ov), 8-151 (Frylinck, 20 ov)

Khulna Titans bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Junaid Khan 4 0 24 1 – – Carlos Brathwaite 4 0 30 2 1 – Shoriful Islam 4 0 31 2 1 – Paul Stirling 1 0 9 0 – – Taijul Islam 4 0 23 1 1 – Dawid Malan 2 0 14 0 1 – Ariful Haque 1 0 18 1 – –

Chittagong Vikings super over innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Cameron Delport not out 6 3 1 – Robbie Frylinck b Junaid Khan 4 2 1 – Mushfiqur Rahim (C) not out 1 1 – – Extras 0 Total 11/1 (1 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Frylinck, 0.4 ov)

Khulna Titans bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Junaid Khan 1 0 11 1 – –

Khulna Titans super over innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Carlos Brathwaite run out 1 1 – – Dawid Malan not out 6 3 1 – Paul Stirling run out 2 2 – – Extras 1 (1 b) Total 10 all out (1 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Brathwaite, 0.4 ov), 2-10 (Stirling, 1 ov)

Chittagong Vikings bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Robbie Frylinck 1 0 9 0 – –

Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Squads | BPL 2019 Teams

Chittagong Vikings 2019 Squad

Mohammad Shahzad (Wicket Keeper), Cameron Delport, Mohammad Ashraful, Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain), Sikandar Raza, Mosaddek Hossain, Robbie Frylinck, Nayeem Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Abu Jayed, Khaled Ahmed, Luke Ronchi, Robiul Haque, Nihaduzzaman, Najibullah Zadran, Shadman Islam

Khulna Titans 2019 Squad

Paul Stirling, Junaid Siddique, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah (Captain), Ariful Haque, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahurul Islam (Wicket Keeper), Taijul Islam, Shariful Islam, Zahir Khan, Ali Khan, Brendan Taylor, Dawid Malan, Al-Amin, Subashis Roy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam

