Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 12

Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard : Check out Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans aka the Chittagong vs Khulna – Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scorecard and Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scores of the BPL 2019.
Check out BPL 2019 Schedule
We bring you here Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans live scores as part of CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the BPL 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the Chittagong vs Khulna BPL 2019 Highlights after the match.
If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans BPL 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans live streaming, after the match and Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans highlights and also for the BPL 2019 highlights.
Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scores | Bangladesh Premier League 2019
Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans live scores that is the Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans BPL 2019 match.
Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the BPL 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans highlights in addition to the BPL 2019 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Chittagong vs Khulna BPL 2019 Highlights and all the BPL 2019 highlights online.
Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Scores
Match Date: Jan 12, 2019
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Toss: Chittagong Vikings won the toss and elected to field
Umpires: Ranmore Martinesz and Morshed Ali Khan
Match Result: Match tied; Chittagong Vikings won the Super Over
Man of the Match: Robbie Frylinck
Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scores | Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scorecard
Check out the below Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans scorecard:
|Khulna Titans innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Paul Stirling
|c Abu Jayed b Nayeem Hasan
|18
|10
|2
|1
|Junaid Siddique
|c Mosaddek Hossain b Frylinck
|20
|15
|2
|1
|Dawid Malan
|c Sikandar Raza b Abu Jayed
|45
|43
|3
|1
|Mahmudullah (C)
|c Sikandar Raza b Sanjamul Islam
|33
|31
|4
|–
|Carlos Brathwaite
|c Nayeem Hasan b Sanjamul Islam
|12
|5
|1
|1
|Nazmul Hossain
|c Sikandar Raza b Khaled Ahmed
|6
|4
|1
|–
|Ariful Haque
|not out
|9
|8
|–
|–
|Mahidul Islam (WK)
|not out
|4
|4
|–
|–
|Taijul Islam
|did not bat
|Shoriful Islam
|did not bat
|Junaid Khan
|did not bat
|Extras
|4 (2 lb, 2 w)
|Total
|151/6 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-31 (Stirling, 2.3 ov), 2-41 (Junaid Siddique, 5.3 ov), 3-118 (Malan, 16.1 ov), 4-132 (Brathwaite, 17.1 ov), 5-132 (Mahmudullah, 17.2 ov), 6-142 (Nazmul Hossain, 18.4 ov)
|Chittagong Vikings bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Frylinck
|4
|0
|32
|1
|1
|–
|Sanjamul Islam
|4
|0
|37
|2
|1
|–
|Nayeem Hasan
|4
|0
|16
|1
|–
|–
|Mosaddek Hossain
|1
|0
|7
|0
|–
|–
|Khaled Ahmed
|4
|0
|28
|1
|–
|–
|Abu Jayed
|3
|0
|29
|1
|–
|–
|Chittagong Vikings innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Mohammad Shahzad (WK)
|c Stirling b Junaid Khan
|10
|10
|2
|–
|Cameron Delport
|c Brathwaite b Taijul Islam
|17
|16
|2
|–
|Yasir Ali
|c Brathwaite b Shoriful Islam
|41
|34
|2
|2
|Mushfiqur Rahim (C)
|c Shoriful Islam b Brathwaite
|34
|26
|1
|2
|Sikandar Raza
|b Brathwaite
|0
|4
|–
|–
|Mosaddek Hossain
|b Shoriful Islam
|12
|12
|1
|–
|Robbie Frylinck
|run out (Mahidul Islam-/Mahmudullah)
|23
|13
|1
|2
|Nayeem Hasan
|c Nazmul Hossain b Ariful Haque
|8
|5
|–
|1
|Sanjamul Islam
|not out
|0
|0
|–
|–
|Khaled Ahmed
|did not bat
|Abu Jayed
|did not bat
|Extras
|6 (2 lb, 4 w)
|Total
|151/8 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Mohammad Shahzad, 2.2 ov), 2-51 (Delport, 6.5 ov), 3-86 (Yasir Ali, 12.3 ov), 4-87 (Sikandar Raza, 13.2 ov), 5-119 (Mosaddek Hossain, 16.5 ov), 6-121 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 17.2 ov), 7-139 (Nayeem Hasan, 19.3 ov), 8-151 (Frylinck, 20 ov)
|Khulna Titans bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Junaid Khan
|4
|0
|24
|1
|–
|–
|Carlos Brathwaite
|4
|0
|30
|2
|1
|–
|Shoriful Islam
|4
|0
|31
|2
|1
|–
|Paul Stirling
|1
|0
|9
|0
|–
|–
|Taijul Islam
|4
|0
|23
|1
|1
|–
|Dawid Malan
|2
|0
|14
|0
|1
|–
|Ariful Haque
|1
|0
|18
|1
|–
|–
|Chittagong Vikings super over innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Cameron Delport
|not out
|6
|3
|1
|–
|Robbie Frylinck
|b Junaid Khan
|4
|2
|1
|–
|Mushfiqur Rahim (C)
|not out
|1
|1
|–
|–
|Extras
|0
|Total
|11/1 (1 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Frylinck, 0.4 ov)
|Khulna Titans bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Junaid Khan
|1
|0
|11
|1
|–
|–
|Khulna Titans super over innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Carlos Brathwaite
|run out
|1
|1
|–
|–
|Dawid Malan
|not out
|6
|3
|1
|–
|Paul Stirling
|run out
|2
|2
|–
|–
|Extras
|1 (1 b)
|Total
|10 all out (1 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Brathwaite, 0.4 ov), 2-10 (Stirling, 1 ov)
|Chittagong Vikings bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Robbie Frylinck
|1
|0
|9
|0
|–
|–
Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Squads | BPL 2019 Teams
Chittagong Vikings 2019 Squad
Mohammad Shahzad (Wicket Keeper), Cameron Delport, Mohammad Ashraful, Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain), Sikandar Raza, Mosaddek Hossain, Robbie Frylinck, Nayeem Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Abu Jayed, Khaled Ahmed, Luke Ronchi, Robiul Haque, Nihaduzzaman, Najibullah Zadran, Shadman Islam
Khulna Titans 2019 Squad
Paul Stirling, Junaid Siddique, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah (Captain), Ariful Haque, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahurul Islam (Wicket Keeper), Taijul Islam, Shariful Islam, Zahir Khan, Ali Khan, Brendan Taylor, Dawid Malan, Al-Amin, Subashis Roy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam
Thank you for visiting our website for the Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard and Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Live Scores of the BPL 2019, and don’t forget to watch the Chittagong vs Khulna BPL 2019 Highlights.