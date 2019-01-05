Chittagong Vikings Squad for BPL 2019| Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Welcome to CricketHerald’s coverage of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Here we bring you Chittagong Vikings Squad for the BPL 2019 aka Chittagong Vikings Squad for Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Get detailed Chittagong Vikings player list and for other Bangladesh Premier League 2019 squads, keep browsing this site.

Chittagong Vikings Squad 2018 | Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

  • Sunzamul Islam
  • Sikandar Raza
  • Luke Ronchi
  • Mushfiqur Rahim
  • Mohammad Shahzad
  • Robbie Frylinck
  • Mosaddek Hossain
  • Abu Jayed
  • Khaled Ahmed
  • Nayeem Hasan
  • Cameron Delport
  • Dasun Shanaka
  • Mohammad Ashraful
  • Robiul Haque
  • Yasir Ali
  • Nihaduzzaman
  • Najibullah Zadran
  • Shadman Islam

Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for other squads of Bangladesh Premier League 2019 and for latest updates of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019.

