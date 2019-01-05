Chittagong Vikings Squad for BPL 2019| Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Related Link: Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Schedule

Welcome to CricketHerald’s coverage of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Here we bring you Chittagong Vikings Squad for the BPL 2019 aka Chittagong Vikings Squad for Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Get detailed Chittagong Vikings player list and for other Bangladesh Premier League 2019 squads, keep browsing this site.

Chittagong Vikings Squad 2018 | Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Sunzamul Islam

Sikandar Raza

Luke Ronchi

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mohammad Shahzad

Robbie Frylinck

Mosaddek Hossain

Abu Jayed

Khaled Ahmed

Nayeem Hasan

Cameron Delport

Dasun Shanaka

Mohammad Ashraful

Robiul Haque

Yasir Ali

Nihaduzzaman

Najibullah Zadran

Shadman Islam

