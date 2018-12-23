Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 22-25

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Follow here Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and check out Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018 link here.

This is the Round 7, Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2018 as part of the Indian domestic cricket. If at all you miss out on the live action of the Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy match, then you can always catch up with the Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy live streaming and may be even the Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra highlights 2018 and the Ranji Trophy 2018 highlights later on. Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for extensive coverage of Ranji Trophy 2018 and also for the Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy live scores.

Check out Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Schedule here.

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Scorecard | Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Live Scores 2018

Match Date: Dec 22-25, 2018

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Live Scores | Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Live Scorecard

Check below Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and keep an eye on the updated Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra live scores.

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy 2018 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2018 Teams

Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Avnish Dhaliwal, Sanjeet Desai, Shubham Singh, Harpreet Singh (Captain), Ashutosh Singh, Sumit Ruikar, Manoj Singh (Wicket Keeper), Abhimanyu Chauhan, Jatin Saxena, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Rishabh Tiwari, Omkar Verma, Shubham Agarwal, Shashank Chandraker, Sahban Khan, Abhishek Tamrakar, Shivendra Singh, Siddharth Chandrakar, Amandeep Khare, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Sahil Gupta, Shahnawaz Hussain, Vishal Kushwah, Shakeeb Ahmed, Vikrant Rajput

Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Jay Pande, Chirag Khurana, Rahul Tripathi, Ankeet Bawne (Captain), Rohit Motwani (Wicket Keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Ashay Palkar, Nikit Dhumal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Swapnil Gugale, Satyajeet Bachhav, Harshad Khadiwale, Anupam Sanklecha, Samad Fallah, Mukesh Choudhary, Mandar Bhandari

Thank you for visiting our post on the Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and hope you have got the details you need from the Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Live Scores. Also watch this space for the Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018.

Related

Related posts