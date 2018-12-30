Central Districts vs Wellington Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores | Dec 31

Posted on Dec 30 2018 - 5:45am Tagged with: | | | | | |
Categorized as
7
Tagged as
Related
NZ vs SL 2nd Test Scorecard | NZ vs SL 2nd Test at Christchurch 2018

NZ vs SL 2nd Test Scorecard | NZ vs SL 2nd Test at Christchurch 2018

Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 3rd Test at Melbourne 2018

Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 3rd Test at Melbourne 2018

SA vs Pak 1st Test Scorecard | SA vs Pak 1st Test at Centurion 2018

SA vs Pak 1st Test Scorecard | SA vs Pak 1st Test at Centurion 2018

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Dec 29

Central Districts vs Auckland Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores

Central Districts vs Auckland Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores | Dec 29

Super Smash 2018-19 Schedule | Super Smash Live Scores

Super Smash 2018-19 Schedule | Super Smash Live Scores

Wellington vs Otago Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores

Wellington vs Otago Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores | Dec 28

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Dec 28

Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Wicket Takers List | Super Smash Statistics.

Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Wicket Takers List | Super Smash Statistics

Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Run Scorers List | Super Smash Statistics

Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Run Scorers List | Super Smash Statistics

We bring you here Central Districts vs Wellington live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 live Scores. You can as well follow the CD vs Wel Super Smash 2018-19 Highlights after the match.

Related Links : Super Smash 2018-19 ScheduleSuper Smash 2018-19 Points Table | Super Smash leading run scorers | Super Smash leading wicket takers

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Central Districts vs Wellington Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Central Districts vs Wellington live streaming, after the match Central Districts vs Wellington highlights and also for the Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 highlights.

Central Districts vs Wellington Live Scores | Super Smash 2018-19 Scores

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Central Districts vs Wellington live scores that is the Central Districts vs Wellington live score and live cricket commentary of Central Districts vs Wellington 2018 cricket match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Central Districts vs Wellington highlights in addition to the Super Smash 2018-19 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the CD vs Wel Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 Highlights and all the Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 highlights online.

Central Districts vs Wellington Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 31, 2018
Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:

Central Districts vs Wellington Live Scores | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Central Districts vs Wellington scorecard :

Central Districts vs Wellington Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores

Central Districts vs Wellington Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores. Photo courtesy of melodi2/Freeimages.com.

Central Districts vs Wellington Squad | Super Smash 2018-19 Teams

Central Districts 2018-19 Squad

Tom Bruce (Captain), Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Felix Murray, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler, Dane Cleaver, Will Young, George Worker, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludick

Wellington Super Smash 2018-19 Squad

Jeetan Patel, Hamish Bennett (Captain), Luke Woodcock, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Malcolm Nofal, Devon Conway, Adam Hose, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Pollard, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, Peter Younghusband

Thank you for visiting our website for the Central Districts vs Wellington Live Scores of Super Smash 2018-19, and don’t forget to watch the CD vs Wel Super Smash 2018-19 Highlights.

Related posts

Leave A Response