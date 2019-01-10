Central Districts vs Otago Scorecard | Super Smash 2019 Live Scores | Jan 10

Central Districts vs Otago Scorecard : We bring you here Central Districts vs Otago live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the Burger King Super Smash 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the CD vs Otg Super Smash 2019 Highlights after the match.

Central Districts vs Otago Live Scores | Super Smash 2019 Scores

Central Districts vs Otago Scorecard | Super Smash 2019 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 09, 2019

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Central Districts vs Otago Live Scores | Super Smash 2019 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Central Districts vs Otago scorecard :

Central Districts vs Otago Squad | Super Smash 2019 Teams

Central Districts Squad

George Worker, Dane Cleaver (Wicket Keeper), Will Young, Tom Bruce (Captain), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Willem Ludick, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Dean Foxcroft, Blair Tickner, Christian Leopard

Otago Squad

Hamish Rutherford, Brad Wilson, Anaru Kitchen, Shawn Hicks, Ben Cox (Wicket Keeper), Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (Captain), Nathan G Smith, Matthew Bacon, Ben Raine, Jack Hunter

Thank you for visiting our website for the Central Districts vs Otago Live Scores and Central Districts vs Otago Scorecard of Super Smash 2019.

