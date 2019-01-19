Central Districts vs Canterbury Scorecard | Super Smash 2019 Live Scores | Jan 19

Central Districts vs Canterbury Scorecard : We bring you here Central Districts vs Canterbury live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the Burger King Super Smash 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the CD vs Can Super Smash 2019 Highlights after the match.

Central Districts vs Canterbury | Super Smash 2019

Central Districts vs Canterbury Scorecard

Match Date: Jan 19, 2019

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Central Districts vs Canterbury Scorecard



Central Districts vs Canterbury Squad

Central Districts Squad

George Worker, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Tom Bruce (Captain), Dane Cleaver (Wicket Keeper), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Willem Ludick

Canterbury Squad

Tom Latham (Wicket Keeper), Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (Captain), Andrew Ellis, Cam Fletcher, Leo Carter, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Ed Nuttall, Jeremy Benton, Will Williams

