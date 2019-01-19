Central Districts vs Canterbury Scorecard | Super Smash 2019 Live Scores | Jan 19

Posted on Jan 19 2019 - 9:05am Tagged with: | | | | | | |
Categorized as
15
Tagged as
Related
Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score

Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 19

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

CD U17 vs ND U17 National U17 Tournament 2019 Scorecard | Jan 18

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Can U17 vs Wel U17 National U17 Tournament 2019 Scorecard | Jan 18

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Akl U17 vs Otg U17 National U17 Tournament 2019 Scorecard | Jan 18

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 18

Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score

Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 18

Dhaka Dynamites vs Sylhet Sixers Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score

Sylhet Sixers vs Dhaka Dynamites Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 18

Wellington vs Canterbury Scorecard | Super Smash 2019 Live Scores

Wellington vs Auckland Scorecard | Super Smash 2019 Live Scores | Jan 18

Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI at Melbourne 2019

Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI at Melbourne 2019

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Otg U17 vs Wel U17 National U17 Tournament 2019 Scorecard | Jan 17

Central Districts vs Canterbury Scorecard : We bring you here Central Districts vs Canterbury live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the Burger King Super Smash 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the CD vs Can Super Smash 2019 Highlights after the match.

Related Links : Super Smash 2019 ScheduleSuper Smash 2019 Points Table | Super Smash 2019 leading run scorers | Super Smash 2019 leading wicket takers

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Central Districts vs Canterbury Burger King Super Smash 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Central Districts vs Canterbury live streaming, after the match Central Districts vs Canterbury highlights and also for the Burger King Super Smash 2019 highlights.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Live Scores | Super Smash 2019 Scores

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Central Districts vs Canterbury live scores that is the Central Districts vs Canterbury live score, Central Districts vs Canterbury Scorecard, and live cricket commentary of Central Districts vs Canterbury 2019 cricket match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Burger King Super Smash 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Central Districts vs Canterbury highlights in addition to the Super Smash 2019 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the CD vs Can Burger King Super Smash 2019 Highlights and all the Burger King Super Smash 2019 highlights online.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Scorecard | Super Smash 2019 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 19, 2019
Venue: McLean Park, Napier
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:

Central Districts vs Canterbury Live Scores | Super Smash 2019 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Central Districts vs Canterbury scorecard :

Auckland vs Canterbury Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores

Central Districts vs Canterbury Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores. Photo courtesy of melodi2/Freeimages.com.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Squad | Super Smash 2019 Teams

Central Districts Squad

George Worker, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Tom Bruce (Captain), Dane Cleaver (Wicket Keeper), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Willem Ludick

Canterbury Squad

Tom Latham (Wicket Keeper), Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (Captain), Andrew Ellis, Cam Fletcher, Leo Carter, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Ed Nuttall, Jeremy Benton, Will Williams

Thank you for visiting our website for the Central Districts vs Canterbury Live Scores and Central Districts vs Canterbury Scorecard of Super Smash 2019, and don’t forget to watch the CD vs Can Super Smash 2019 Highlights.

Related posts

Leave A Response